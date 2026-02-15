Daytona 500 weather update: Radar sparks concern for completion of NASCAR Cup Series race

Weather was always going to affect Sunday’s 68th running of the Daytona 500. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the evening, making it a challenge for NASCAR to get all 500 miles in.

The latest radar shot shows a cell so far staying west of Daytona Beach, though rapidly approaching. Those in attendance at Daytona International Speedway have reported dark clouds rolling in from behind the grandstands. Furthermore, winds of 70 mph have been reported in Gainesville, two hours northwest of Daytona Beach.

Looking safe to get to halfway and more but full race? Not sure. pic.twitter.com/s11xaY00Nh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 15, 2026

NASCAR is very much racing against Mother Nature, a familiar occurrence at Daytona. The 2024 Daytona 500 was pushed to Monday due to weather and last year’s Great American Race had a delay lasting over three hours.

So far, 87 laps are through in the Daytona 500. Once 100 laps are down, the race will be considered official.

NASCAR racing against weather to complete Daytona 500

It looks safe for NASCAR to get the race past the halfway mark. As for 500 laps, it would seem difficult to accomplish without some sort of a delay. A potential dilemma could be forming, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic wrote on social media.

“This could be a such a dilemma with this strong storm front,” Gluck wrote. “Does NASCAR try and wait it out until very late tonight to finish an already-official (by then) race if this gets here before full distance? If they can even wait that long, it would almost certainly finish on FS1…remember, the 800th episode of The Simpsons is tonight at 8 p.m.”

NASCAR will have a decision to make if it gets to that point. For now, it’s green flag racing in the 2026 season opener. Chase Briscoe has led the most laps (23) but is in the garage after getting caught up in the Stage 2 caution.