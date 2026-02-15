Daytona 500: Wildfire breaks out next to NASCAR racetrack, blows smoke over speedway

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to pose a threat to the Daytona 500. But currently, another issue is beginning to pop up.

According to Bryan Sharpe, multiple wildfires have broken out just outside Daytona International Speedway. The first is present just off Turns 1 and 2. The second has developed behind the backstretch and some of the smoke has blown over the 2.5-mile oval. Reportedly, the fire was caused by a tractor trailer jackknife on I-95 North just south of Daytona.

Appears to be a #wildfire beginning just off turn 1/2 of @DAYTONA. Very dry here on the east coast of FL and very windy today as well. #Daytona500 #flwx #nascarwx pic.twitter.com/8MREatwgLj — Bryan Sharpe (@TBLwx803) February 15, 2026

A wind advisory has been issued for Volusia County, with gusts reaching past 30 mph. The fires remain present but aren’t posing a threat — as of now — to the start of the Daytona 500.

With weather expected to be a factor as the day goes on, NASCAR moved the race up an hour to 1:30 p.m. ET, with the green flag set to wave at 2:13 p.m. AccuWeather is projecting heavy thunderstorms to move into Daytona Beach in the evening. Rain chances are less than 20 percent for the start of the race, increasing to 47 percent by 5 p.m.

NASCAR will look to get the Daytona 500 completed before those thunderstorms roll in. Weather, unfortunately, has been a factor already in the young campaign. A snowstorm forced NASCAR to postpone the Clash on multiple occasions, eventually settling for a Wednesday night.

Now, Mother Nature is threatening to impact the Daytona 500; she’s done it before, as recent as last year. The 2025 Daytona 500 saw a delay of over three hours and the 2024 Great American Race was pushed to Monday due to weather.