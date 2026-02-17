Daytona Beach man who left NASCAR executive 'aggressive' messages arrested after firing gun in threatening video

Police arrested a Daytona Beach man who left “aggressive” messages to a NASCAR executive and was firing a gun in a scary video. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Domestic Security unit tracked down Adrian Morales at an apartment complex located across from Daytona International Speedway. He was taken into custody the day before the Daytona 500.

In the video, Morales was allegedly shooting an AR-15, threatening, “This is what’s in store.” The Volusia Sheriff’s Office stated that the new threats were not directed at the NASCAR executive, but Morales’ proximity to the racetrack was concerning due to past messages and grievances. After Morales was taken into custody, a judge ordered him to be held at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond.

The Daytona 500 took place at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, and NASCAR fans saw Tyler Reddick win The Great American Race. It’s the first Daytona 500 win for Reddick and his first Cup series race victory since October 2024.

With Reddick winning the Daytona 500, he has been making the rounds when it comes to media appearances. He recently appeared on Good Morning America and shared his reaction to winning NASCAR’s biggest race.

“When you win, you become a Daytona 500 champion, and so everything that comes with it is just incredible,” Reddick said. Reddick didn’t lead one lap in the race until he got past Chase Elliott during the final lap. He took the lead after Elliott was collected in a wreck with other drivers.

“We did a really good job of executing through that final stage,” Reddick said on Good Morning America. “…We were able to snake our way back up there, down the backstretch on the final lap, and came out with the lead for the final time on the last lap. Pretty crazy stuff.”

Reddick drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. This is the first Dayton 500 win for the team that was launched in 2020. Reddick joined 23XI in 2023 and won the NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season title the following year.