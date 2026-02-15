De’Aaron Fox hit the game-winning buzzer beater in a wild Game 2 of the NBA All-Star game, featuring the Stars vs. Stripes. Fox won it for the Stripes with a three-pointer, making it 42-40 in the end.

As the USA teams squared off in the 12 minute game, Anthony Edwards put the Stars up 40-39 with a three-pointer. Fox decided to answer immediately, draining the clock down to near-zeroes.

LeBron James got it going with a pass to Donovan Mitchell, who then found Fox. The game-winner can be seen below.

WILD ENDING OF USA STARS/STRIPES!



ANT LAY TO MAKE IT A 2-POINT GAME.

ANT STEAL.

ANT 3 FOR THE LEAD.

FOX GAME-WINNER.



USA STRIPES SECURES THE WIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/EjQ74Twq9p — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

With the win, the USA Stripes team will take on the World Team to continue the new version of the NBA All-Star Game.

While the NBA All-Star weekend is trying something new with USA vs. the World in the actual game to conclude the weekend, there are other news and tidbits around the league. Despite some positives in some of the contests, a lot of the talk has been about the NBA’s tanking issues and commissioner Adam Silver had to explain a recent situation with the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers receiving fines for sitting players.

In a weekend where the NBA All-Star showcase can portray the best of the game, there are still lingering issues. Silver said it’s not where the league wants to be right now.

“Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view,” Silver said. “That’s what led to those fines. Not just those fines, but to my statement that we’re going to be looking more closely at the totality of all the circumstances this season in terms of teams’ behavior. We very intentionally want teams to be on notice. We spend a lot of time at the league office going back and forth with teams on injury reports and coaches decisions. It’s not a position necessarily we want to be in, but it’s not what the fans want at the end of the day.”