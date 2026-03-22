DeAndre Hopkins hopes to play with Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings in 2026

DeAndre Hopkins wouldn’t mind a reunion with Kyler Murray with the Minnesota Vikings this season if the team comes calling. The two played together with the Arizona Cardinals from 2020-22.

However much time Hopkins has left as a productive NFL wide receiver remains to be seen as he’ll play his 14th season in 2026, should he sign somewhere. But after stops with the Houston Texans, Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, the Vikings make the most sense for Hopkins.

So long as he can play with Murray in Minnesota. Murray will battle J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, presumably, for the starting spot next fall.

“Kyler … that’s my bro, man,” Hopkins said, via TMZ. “Kyler is like family. Whatever I can do for someone like that — if Kyler needed me, if the Vikings need me, they know I’ll be there.”

Hopkins played in all 17 games for the Ravens this past season. But he logged a career low 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, Hopkins has 1,006 catches for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns in his career.

Murray was released from the Cardinals to begin the new league year. He was quickly linked to the Vikings, and 24 hours later, he found his next NFL home — at least for the 2026 season.

He spent all seven of his NFL seasons so far with Arizona. Across those seven years, Murray recorded 20,460 passing yards and 121 passing touchdowns. Both stats are good for third most in team history.

However, Murray was limited to playing in just five games in 2025, during which he threw for 962 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. This came after he played in every game for the Cardinals in 2024 — the first time he was able to do that since 2020, and the first 17-game season of his career.

The Vikings finished 9-8 overall, missing the postseason. This came after a 2024 season which saw Minnesota finish with a 14-3 record under the guidance of Sam Darnold. Darnold stepped in for McCarthy, who the Vikings took with the 10th overall pick that offseason, after suffering a season-ending injury during the preseason. Darnold was released after the season before being picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, where he won the Super Bowl last month.