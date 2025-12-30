Deion Sanders goes public with 37-year-old actress girlfriend Karrueche Tran

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran’s relationship is Instagram official. This comes after the two had been rumored to be dating for the last several months.

The two were seen together in attendance at Huntington Bank Field during the Cleveland Browns’ 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers as well. Sanders’ son, Shedeur, is the Browns starting quarterback.

Sanders, 58, and Tran, 37, even answered some questions about their relationship while at the stadium. Tran said that she “got to spend some quality time with the Sanders family,” while describing her time with them as “amazing.” The family time went both ways as well as Sanders revealed that he went to Prosper, Texas to meet her parents.

The relationship seems to be going strong. In fact, Sanders’ other son, Shilo, posted a Christmas vlog where Tran makes an appearance. The vlog revealed that Deion Sanders had actually driven multiple hours to meet her parents, which Shilo was shocked to find out. Tran even called Shilo her “stepson” at some point.

Now that the pair of celebrities’ relationship is official, it puts to bed rumors of where their relationship stands after months of speculation. In July, Sanders announced that he was cancer free following successfully surgery to remove his bladder.

Tran was at the hospital alongside Coach Prime in preparation for the surgery. A video posted to social media by The Art of Dialogue revealed that she was at his bedside before the operation.

Even before the video, it had been speculated that the two have been a couple for some time. TMZ noted at the time that the two had been previously spotted out in public together, so the video sparked even more debate over the nature of their relationship. Now, it’s clear where they stand.

Sanders and Tran would leave Cleveland with a smile on their faces as well. The Browns secured their fourth win of the season over their rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Shedeur Sanders finished the game completing 17-23 passes for 186 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

For Coach Prime, his Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, including a 1-8 mark against their Big 12 competition. It was Sanders’ first season coaching the Buffs without his two sons and Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter, and will be looking to improve his team ahead of the 2026 season when the NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2