Deion Sanders remembers former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox

On Saturday, the baseball world lost one of the game’s legends. Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox passed away at the age of 84. Countless people were impacted by Cox being in their lives, both people associated with the organization and those watching from home. One of them certainly was Deion Sanders, who played for the Braves.

Sanders, who famously played both professional football and baseball, took to social media to remember Cox. He spoke to the level of respect he had for the manager before calling him a “legend.”

“A Good man, a good manager, a more than fair person, a leader and I respected the heck out of him,” Sanders said via X. “God bless the family, friends & loved ones of Bobby Cox. A legend.”

Atlanta was considered the baseball home of Sanders for three full seasons, plus 46 games of another. He played outfield and was a key part of the Braves’ lineup. Sanders got on base just under 33% of the time, and once there, he took off. Of his 186 career stolen bases, 75 of them came in Atlanta.

From a team perspective, Sanders saw the Braves undergo a great deal of success. Three titles in the NL West came, as did two appearances in the World Series. Unfortunately, Sanders was not able to hoist a trophy.

More on Saturday’s passing of legendary Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox

Legendary Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox died at the age of 84, the team announced Saturday. Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper,” the statement read. “Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.

“Bobby was a favorite among all in the baseball community, especially those who played for him. His wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of managing the game were rewarded with the sport’s ultimate prize in 2014 – enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.”

Cox was the manager of the Braves from 1978-81 and again from 1990 to 2010. He was the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays in between, coaching them from 1982-85.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report