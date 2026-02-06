Ahead of the Super Bowl LX festivities, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders joined Stephen. A Smith, Cam Newton, and Ryan Clark on Friday’s edition of ‘First Take.’ There, he was asked the question that he has been asked time and time again.

Sanders was asked whether or not he’d ever entertain making a jump to coaching in the NFL. During the Dallas Cowboys’ hiring cycle last offseason, Sanders’ name was floated as a potential hire before Jerry Jones chose to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the open position.

Sanders promptly shut down the question. He claimed that the NFL’s treatment of his son, Shedeur Sanders, has completely deterred him from wanting to enter that realm.

“Not whatsoever,” Sanders said when asked. “After what transpired with my son last year, ain’t no way in the world.”

Sanders then took a deep breath before pausing for a moment.

“When I stop like that, that doesn’t mean I’m lost for words. I’m a head coach now.. you can’t talk like that.”

Shedeur Sanders’ fall in 2025 NFL Draft displeased his father, Deion Sanders

Across two seasons at Colorado (2023-24), Shedeur Sanders shone as one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. He completed 71.8% of his passes for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions. He was named the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, a Second Team All-American, and a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

He was expected to be a first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but fell all the way to the fifth round, where he was snagged by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 overall pick. The Baltimore Ravens attempted to select Sanders at pick No. 141, but he reportedly told the organization not to draft him.

According to NFL Insider Jonathon Jones, Sanders reportedly “tanked his pre-draft meetings to avoid getting picked by certain teams”. This, however, did not change Coach Prime’s mind that Sanders should have been selected much higher in the Draft.

During his rookie season, Sanders played in eight games and passed for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Inexplicably, Sanders was named a Pro Bowl Games replacement following the season. Heading into his second season with Cleveland, he will have to regain the starting role with newly hired head coach Jeff Monken.

As for Coach Prime, he will embark on his fourth season at Colorado. In that span, he’s led the Buffaloes to a 16-21 (9-18) record. His first season without Shedeur as his starting quarterback was rough, as Colorado finished at 3-9 on the season.