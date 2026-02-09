DeMarcus Lawrence couldn’t wait to fire a shot at his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, after the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX. Seattle won 29-13 with a dominant defensive display in Santa Clara.

Lawrence has been outspoken about his feelings regarding Dallas and Seattle, praising the latter considering his team situation is better. So, he did it again right after the game Sunday, speaking with Josina Anderson.

“I mean, y’all have to understand that this moment is about me and me alone,” Lawrence said. “You know, I appreciate all my fans that supported me through it all. But at the end of the day, players win championships, not … logos, so don’t never get it twisted. You know, we’re here for a reason. We earned this. And you know, shout out to all my guys in this locker room, man, I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Logos? Yeah, the Dallas Cowboys logo is one of the most famous in all of sports. Lawrence credited the Seahawks organization for putting it all together to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Lawrence previously said he was never going to win a Super Bowl in Dallas after he left the team following 11 seasons. Anderson asked him again why he said that, but he declined to answer in the locker room after winning a title.

“Yeah, that’s not a question for me to answer right now,” Lawrence said. “You know, I’m just focused on celebrating with my guys, you know, enjoying this moment and so, you know, leaving the past where it’s at. You know, at the end of the day, I’m a Super Bowl champion now. I don’t have to worry about situations like that no more. That situation is below me. I’m a champion. What are we talking about really?”

Lawrence logged two tackles in the victory Sunday. And despite it being his 12th season in the league, he was productive with 53 tackles, six sacks, one pass deflection, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns his year.

“Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there,” Lawrence told Brian Nemhauser back in March. In his 11 seasons in Dallas, Lawrence played in nine playoff games and never reached the Super Bowl.