Ahead of their Christmas Day matchup, the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders released their inactives. For Washington, a big name will not suit up.

Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez has been ruled out after appearing on the injury report Thursday morning with an illness. Washington announced he was questionable for the matchup, but will not be able to go.

For the Cowboys, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is also officially out. He did not practice this week as he works his way back from a concussion. Guard Tyler Booker is up, though, while wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is out due to a knee injury. Here is the full list of inactives for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders

The Cowboys will be going against a new quarterback in the NFC East matchup with the Commanders. Daniels is shut down for the year with an elbow injury, and Mariota got hurt last week. That means Josh Johnson will get the nod under center with Jeff Driskel as the backup. Hartman is listed on the inactives list, but is serving as the emergency backup quarterback.

“I thought I’d give you some clarity on the plan at quarterback,” said Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during his Wednesday press conference. “As we got through the week, Josh Johnson will start. Jeff Driskel will be the backup, and we’re also signing Sam Hartman to the 53-man. He’ll be the emergency third, so wanted to give you guys as much clarity as I had going through the week.”

Across 18 seasons with 14 different teams – making him the most-traveled quarterback in league history – Johnson has completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,297 yards and 13 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He is 1-8 in his previous nine starts.

The Cowboys are no longer in playoff contention entering Thursday’s game against the Commanders. They have a 6-8-1 record, but fell out of the postseason race with last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles win over the Commanders. Still, the NFC East rivalry between Dallas and Washington will kick off a tripleheader of NFL games on Christmas – with the first two games airing on Netflix.