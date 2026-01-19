Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions in the first half and the fifth-seeded Texans never recovered as the No. 2-seeded New England Patriots advanced to next week’s AFC Championship game vs. the Denver Broncos with a 28-16 win Sunday afternoon in snowy Foxboro. Stroud, a third-year pro from Ohio State, became the first NFL player with five or more interceptions and five or more fumbles in a single postseason, according to the Associated Press.

Following the disappointing loss, Stroud appeared unconsolable as he left the field. But that didn’t stop third-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans from expressing his support for his starting quarterback.

“Keep your head up, I love you,” Ryans reportedly told Stroud postgame, according to The Athletic‘s Mike Jones. “I have your back, this whole team has your back.”

Stroud finished the game 20-of-47 passing for 212 yards and one touchdown to four interceptions, while also adding two carries for 11 yards on the ground despite three sacks.

Of course, Stroud wasn’t alone in his mistakes Sunday. Second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye also fumbled four times in the game, two resulting in turnovers, for a total of eight total turnovers in Sunday’s AFC divisional round game, the most in a NFL playoff game since 2015 when the Cardinals and Panthers also combined for eight in the NFC Championship game.

There may be an explanation for the struggles of CJ Stroud in Sunday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the New England Patriots. According to ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge, Stroud is dealing with an injury to his throwing hand.

The broadcast showed a replay of Stroud’s hand hitting the helmet of center Jake Andrews on a play earlier in the game. That combined with weather conditions have, in part, contributed to four interceptions for the Houston Texans QB.

“As Troy mentioned, CJ Stroud did hit his hand a couple of times,” Rutledge reported. “You see it there on the helmet of center Jake Andrews. (Stroud was) looking at that hand and never received medical attention on the sideline for this at all. One thing they have talked about just now — the weather has turned into snow. Prior to this in the first half, it was all rain, making it very slick. There’s a lot of relief for this Texans offense, CJ Stroud in particular. It could be easier to throw in the snow.”

— On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this report.