The investigation into the December house fire that claimed the life of Dennis Hamlin, father of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, has officially concluded.

According to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, Gaston County Fire Services determined the blaze was accidental, though investigators were unable to identify a precise cause. Authorities also reported the total property loss at $776,360.

The fire occurred Dec. 28 at a home roughly 30 minutes northwest of Charlotte. Fire crews were dispatched at 6:19 p.m. ET and arrived eight minutes later, transporting both of Hamlin’s parents, who were 69, to a nearby hospital. The residence, which was built in 2015 and owned by Hamlin’s real estate company, was deemed a complete loss by the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department.

Dennis Hamlin later passed away. Denny Hamlin’s mother, Mary Lou, suffered injuries but has continued recovering: “She has good days, bad days, but is getting better,” Hamlin said in January.

The loss came during an already emotional period for the veteran driver. Throughout the 2025 season, Hamlin frequently spoke about the sacrifices his parents made to support his racing career long before he became a Daytona 500 winner and perennial championship contender.

“My parents had no money,” Hamlin said. “My parents had very normal jobs, but they found a way. Every credit card that came in the mail — we used it. Second and third mortgaging the house… one saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore,’ the other saying, ‘Please, just one more week.’ It’s great it’s all paid off.”

In the weeks following the tragedy, Hamlin acknowledged he briefly considered stepping away from racing but ultimately chose to honor his commitment to Joe Gibbs Racing: “I’ve considered all options,” he said. “I made a promise to Joe and the Gibbs family.”

Hamlin returned to the No. 11 Toyota for the 2026 season after coming close to his first championship in 2025. While the investigation provides official closure regarding the cause of the fire, the impact of the loss continues to resonate throughout the NASCAR garage and for one of the sport’s most prominent drivers.

As it stands, Hamlin came home in 31st-place at Daytona, leaving him buried 33rd in points (-50) entering Atlanta. He does have a past Atlanta win (2012) and showed speed with a sixth-place run here last spring, at least.

Expect an aggressive strategy from the No. 11 team as they try to recover points quickly. If the race turns into a strategy game, Hamlin becomes very dangerous, and a threat to win, per usual.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.