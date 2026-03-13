Denny Hamlin addresses JGR No. 11 Phoenix regression despite similar conditions

Denny Hamlin believes a subtle shift in car performance may explain why the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 team didn’t quite replicate their dominant performance at Phoenix Raceway over the weekend.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin described the team’s race as solid but not spectacular, noting the No. 11 lacked the “magic” that helped the team succeed at Phoenix previously: “We had an okay day. Not our magic stuff,” Hamlin said.

According to the veteran driver, one of the key differences compared to previous Phoenix races may come down to horsepower and how it affects braking and corner entry with the Next Gen car: “I think that we do have additional horsepower, so the speed in which you’re entering the corners are different,” Hamlin explained. “Therefore, the amount of brake that you use on corner entry is now different, because you have to get the car slowed down.”

That change in approach can significantly alter how a team balances the car during a race. Hamlin said the car is still limited in how fast it can travel through the middle of the corner, meaning teams must adjust the way they slow down and rotate the car before reaching that point: “This car is still only going to make a certain minimum speed through the middle of the corner,” he added. “So, how you get there is a little different.”

Hamlin also suggested that adjustments made throughout the Joe Gibbs Racing camp may have unintentionally moved the No. 11 team away from the setup that worked so well during their previous Phoenix success: “When we were wildly successful last fall, teammates took that and they tweaked it, and they feel like they can make it a little better here and there,” Hamlin added. “Next thing you know, we’re where we’re at.”

Despite not having the fastest car, Hamlin felt the No. 11 team remained competitive within the overall field. In his assessment, a handful of cars clearly had an edge: “I thought that the No. 20 was better, the No. 12 was better — probably better, but that was it,” he delineated.

Behind those frontrunners, Hamlin believed his car fell into the next group of contenders alongside several other strong teams: “I thought we were kind of next in line, with the No. 54,” Hamlin stated. “The No. 19 was strong when he was there. But I felt comfortable that we were a little better than the No. 19 and the No. 54. Not by much, but by a little bit.”

Still, Hamlin admitted that if the No. 11 team had somehow ended up in Victory Lane, it likely would have required some strategy or circumstance rather than outright speed. He didn’t have any desert delusions:“If we would’ve won yesterday, we would’ve ended up having to steal it,” he concluded. .