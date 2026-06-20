Denny Hamlin addresses retirement rumors, says goal is to 'end on top'

Denny Hamlin might be in the midst of the latter stage of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Still, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran insists he still has plenty left in the tank.

Appearing on SportsCenter on Saturday, Hamlin discussed retirement rumors and admitted he once considered stepping away much earlier than expected. Instead, the three-time Daytona 500 winner finds himself in the middle of another championship-caliber season, and maybe his best yet.

“I never would have imagined, truthfully, especially not at this point in my career,” Hamlin said. “I mean, I was thinking about retirement about eight years ago.”

Hamlin enters the summer with four victories this season, including three in a row, while his co-owned 23XI Racing organization has added five more wins with Tyler Reddick. The veteran driver said the success around both teams has reinforced his belief that he can still compete at the highest level.

“We still feel like there’s a lot to get, and obviously we’re setting ourselves up for a great chase run here,” Hamlin said.

Although retirement remains on his mind, Hamlin revealed he has a very specific goal in mind for how he wants his career to end. It isn’t far-fetched either.

“I’ve always thought about it, but I want to end on top,” Hamlin explained. “I’ve always had the aspirations to be able and capable of winning my final race.”

Alas, Hamlin explained that he hopes to step away while he still believes he can compete rather than waiting until his performance declines.

“You have to leave some on the table,” Hamlin said. “You have to know when the next season goes by that you’re not there, ‘You know I could have done it. I didn’t do it, but I could have.’”

The 45-year-old added that he eventually plans to seek advice from drivers who remained successful late into their careers, mentioning Kevin Harvick and Mark Martin as examples.

“I just think that I want to know that I’m capable of winning in my final year,” Hamlin said.

For now, retirement discussions can wait. Hamlin believes experience and strong execution have helped fuel one of the best stretches of his career.

“I’m driving really fast cars, I’m just in a rhythm right now,” Hamlin elaborated. “I’ve been to these racetracks for 20 years now, I know exactly what I’m looking for.”

Hamlin also celebrated a personal milestone. He has won three consecutive races for the first time in his career.

“The team is executing at a really high level,” Hamlin said. “I’ve never, in 27 years, never been able to do three in a row, so that was a big one for me last week.”

With four wins already in hand and the summer about to be here, Hamlin appears focused on chasing his first championship before deciding when the time is right to walk away. Whether it’s after the 2027 season or not remains to be seen, but there’s nobody better on the track at the moment.