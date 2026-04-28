Denny Hamlin admits he’s ‘envious’ of Carson Hocevar’s viral celebration

Denny Hamlin had one word for Carson Hocevar’s now-viral Talladega moment, believing it was an impressive feat. He was a little jealous that he didn’t think of it himself.

Fresh off Hocevar’s first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, the conversation quickly shifted from the finish to the celebration, and for good reason. Hocevar’s decision to climb halfway out of his car and steer while sitting on the door instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of the 2026 season.

Hamlin saw it the same way: “That was good and it was exciting. Very creative,” Hamlin said, via Actions Detrimental. “I’d be interested to know from him, had he planned on that’s how I’m going to do it, or did he win and then say, ‘Okay, let me think about what I’m going to do now.’”

Alas, that curiosity speaks to just how unique the celebration was. At first glance, it looked chaotic, with Hocevar hanging out of the window, legs extended, somehow still managing to control the throttle. But as more details came out, it became clear this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision.

It had been in the works: “He’s got long enough legs to still touch the pedals,” Hamlin added with a laugh. “I heard him say that they get to see the crowd, but the crowd never gets to see them celebrate when they’re doing it. So smart. I mean, I’m envious. It was really good.”

That last part might be the biggest takeaway. In a sport where celebrations often follow a familiar script, Hocevar found a way to break the mold, and in doing so, created a moment that connected directly with the fans in the stands.

In the meantime, they responded. Less than a day later, Hocevar admitted he was overwhelmed by the reaction, posting on social media that he had “tears in my eyes” while watching the flood of clips, edits and fan responses pouring in online.

That emotion matched the moment. After years of grinding to reach this level, Hocevar didn’t just win his first Cup race, he made sure to feel it. Every second, every sound, every face in the crowd: “I soaked every bit of it in,” he said afterward.

Even the imperfect ending, a slight bump into the wall while trying to bring the car to a stop, only added to the authenticity. Because now, Hocevar has something more than a first win. He has a signature moment. And as Hamlin made clear, it’s one that even his competitors can appreciate.