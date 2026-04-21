Denny Hamlin admits NASCAR shouldn't have held race-altering caution on Cody Ware spin at Kansas

Denny Hamlin isn’t pointing fingers, but he’s also not pretending the ending at Kansas didn’t sting. After watching a near-certain win slip away, Hamlin took a measured approach when evaluating the late caution that changed everything.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, the veteran driver acknowledged the gray area NASCAR officials were dealing with in real time when it came to Cody Ware’s spin: “It was a caution,” Hamlin said. “Looking back on it, could the caution have been held? Yes. Should it? Probably not.”

Alas, that honesty sticks out, especially considering what was at stake. With two laps to go at Kansas, Hamlin was closing in on the white flag as the race leader. Then came the spin from Ware, who was running multiple laps down.

The caution flag flew, sending the race into overtime and wiping out Hamlin’s advantage. Moments later, Tyler Reddick capitalized, surging to the win while Hamlin faded to fourth.

From Hamlin’s perspective, the decision ultimately came down to safety: “When I went by him, there was still a lot of smoke to where I couldn’t even see him,” he explained. “I didn’t know whether he was going up the track, down the track. I didn’t know.”

That uncertainty is exactly why NASCAR threw the caution, even if it drastically altered the outcome. While there has been debate this season about officials holding cautions in certain situations, Hamlin admitted this one likely crossed the threshold.

“A car spinning in the middle of the racetrack, usually, that’s a caution,” he said. “I think he was on the racetrack for enough time to where they weren’t going to just sit there and wait for somebody to hit him.”

Still, the frustration doesn’t just stem from the call itself. Hamlin also pointed to the circumstances leading up to the incident, placing responsibility on Ware’s team for leaving him on worn tires deep into a long green-flag run.

“The team put him in a no-win situation,” Hamlin said, noting the risk of running 60-plus laps on a single set. It all adds up to another “what could have been” moment in a season that’s had a few too many of them.

Hamlin has now seen multiple races slip away late, whether due to mechanical issues or circumstances beyond his control. And with his career window narrowing, he’s hinted 2027 could be his final season, each missed opportunity carries added weight.

At Kansas, he had the speed. He had the track position. He had the race in hand. But in NASCAR, sometimes that still isn’t enough.