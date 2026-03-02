Denny Hamlin apologizes to Connor Zilisch for Turn 1 COTA wreck, praises racecraft

Connor Zilisch, through no fault of his own, couldn’t stay out of trouble in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA. Zilisch had a rocket at COTA; multiple Turn 1 incidents prevented him from competing for the win.

The first came off the Stage 2 restart when Zilisch got dumped by Daniel Suárez in Turn 1. The Trackhouse Racing driver battled back and was putting down some of the fastest laps in Stage 3, racing his way into the top five. But, on the final restart of the day with 17 laps to go, again Zilisch went for a spin in Turn 1.

This time, it was Denny Hamlin who caused it, though he had no idea that he did in the moment. Hamlin offered an apology on Monday’s “Actions Detrimental.”

“News flash — I had no idea that I caused that,” Hamlin said. “I just barely got in the back of Byron, I think, and it ricocheted him. I was that guy this weekend. God, that sucks. … My goal this race was — if you look at the lap time graph — my goal was to not have any of these laps that pop way up and then you lose eight to 10 positions. Let’s just have a day and no incidents, no contact, no nothing, and I thought I did.

“Then I see the end of the race, and I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t, like, actually I was part of that Turn 1 thing.’ So, apologies to them.”

Connor Zilisch had speed at COTA, couldn’t catch a break

It was that kind of day for Zilisch, who had the speed to be right there at the end of the race with Tyler Reddick and Shane van Gisbergen. In fact, after the getting spun the second time, Zilisch drove his way from 33rd to 14th.

No, Zilisch didn’t get the finish he wanted or perhaps deserved. Hamlin, however, saw enough to believe he’ll be a real problem on road courses for the foreseeable future.

“Connor — holy crap. Did he have a legit shot to win this race on speed? I mean, he drove through the pack, right?” Hamlin said. “… I think SVG’s about to have company in the road course domination bracket. It appears Zilisch is really, really, I mean, he’s already got the racecraft to pass and make speed. He didn’t qualify well, didn’t practice great, I mean, he had good speed but not great speed. But as the weekend went on, he just kept getting better and faster.

“So, I think that we’re gonna be talking about him for definitely a handful of races here where we’re turning left and right. … No question about it [Zilisch has passed the eye test]. Atlanta, he was a little aggressive, but I get it, he’s one to go right from the beginning. But, yeah, passing the eye test. That’s why I think that whole ‘you need three years’ is such a sham. It’s a Ponzi scheme.”