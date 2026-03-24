Denny Hamlin assigns blame in Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher Darlington incident

Denny Hamlin said that Chris Buescher and the No. 17 team were to blame for Tyler Reddick running into him during Stage 3 of Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. Reddick slammed into the back of the No. 17 Ford as Buescher was slowing up on the racetrack to make one final pit stop.

Reddick said on his radio that he never saw Buescher wave to signal he was headed for pit road. The No. 45 team told Reddick that the No. 17 team made a late call. That’s exactly how Hamlin, the 23XI Racing co-owner, saw it.

“That’s on the pitting team,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “It’s unfortunate because where you brake to go into pit road at Darlington is on the racetrack. … I just don’t see how you can blame Reddick when the 17 just stops right in front of him, and he didn’t give any wave, any indication. He’s trying to do that to prevent the 45 from knowing he’s pitting, but you can’t get surprised when you get hit when you stop right in front of the 45.”

Buescher hit the wall and, after eventually getting back on to the racetrack, found himself in eighth. Before the contact with Reddick, Buescher was out front, racing for the lead alongside RFK Racing teammate Brad Keselowski.

Chris Buescher opened up about Darlington incident with Tyler Reddick

Buescher, speaking after the race, said he didn’t remember if the call to come down pit road was late or not. To Buescher, the incident with Reddick was a “racing deal.” While it stopped him from having a shot at getting back to Victory Lane, he saw no reason to be upset at Reddick, who ended up winning at Darlington.

“It’s just racing. Ultimately, it’s just racing,” Buescher said. “We were really fast today. … Proud of everybody. We made great changes, qualified great. I mean, pit stops were awesome. Made improvements on the race car all day long and that was just a big move to set ourselves up to win the race and it didn’t work out. We’re coming here trying to figure out how to win races and that was a big chance for us.

“Clearly didn’t go the way we wanted, but fantastic day overall. Had a blast racing Brad up there, trying to figure out how to get by him for a stage win. It was a great day.”

The run-in from nearly two years prior at Darlington that cost Buescher a win this was not. That being said, Reddick “didn’t love” what happened Sunday.

“It’s just like, of all people that happens to, of course it had to be Christopher,” Reddick said, via Steven Taranto. “I just didn’t love that that moment occurred in the race.”