Denny Hamlin baffled by Corey Day reaction after Connor Zilisch contact at COTA

One of the more confounding things this weekend at COTA was the response, or lack thereof, from Corey Day after he dumped Connor Zilisch toward the end of the race. Zilisch was livid, but he didn’t get so much as an apology after the race.

That left even NASCAR veterans like Denny Hamlin floored. Hamlin discussed the incident on the Actions Detrimental podcast.

“I couldn’t figure out what he was saying in his interview about, ‘Yeah, these cars and my splitter, downforce or something,'” Hamlin said. “With the Zilisch thing I was like, no, you just drove. I think he even said, ‘Zilisch came across my nose.’ I was like, what? What is he talking about?

“And I think what’s happening is, and Zilisch was smart about this, he was like in his interviews, ‘I looked over at him thinking come on over here, come apologize.’ And he said he just looked at him with a stare. I don’t know what it is with these guys. Why can’t they…? Youth.”

Hamlin seemed stunned that Corey Day wouldn’t have simply owned up to a mistake and opted to apologize and move on. Many have pointed out the young driver is developing a reputation in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series already.

And not the kind you want. It already has some questioning his longevity at this level.

“My question will be for Hendrick, because obviously I don’t think they’re in this to, just, for charity reasons,” Hamlin said. “I think they’re trying to develop someone. How long do of a rope do you give him? Is it to the end of the year? Is it next year also? Like, OK, by next year you need to be winning three or four races or more. How long is the rope? Because when you make a ton of mistakes like it seems like he’s making, you’ve just got to think that you’re not as willing to deal with not winning if you’re also making mistakes.

“If you win a lot of races and you’re making a lot of mistakes, it sounds like Kyle Larson. You know what I mean? But yeah, you’re willing to deal with it in the Kyle Larson sense because the guy’s going to win you a ton of races. But that ragged edge is what he lives on. It’s what makes him fast. It makes him win a lot of races. It also makes him do some things that are unorthodox at times.”

So far, Corey Day hasn’t shown that same level of success to accompany the sometimes bone-headed decisions. And there have been plenty of them.

Still, Hamlin came out urging for others to be at least a little more patient with Corey Day. Simply put, we don’t know what he is just yet.

That said, simple things like apologizing to fellow drivers after mistakes go a long way. Day would be wise to recognize that.

“I think it’s probably a little too soon for us to be too harsh,” Hamlin said. “Let’s see where this goes. Let’s give him three months and then let’s re-evaluate it. To see like do the mistakes slow down, does the performance start to ramp up?

“I mean he got a top five, but let’s just see where it goes and then we’ll re-evaluate. But I think let’s give him a little break for now. It’s on him now for these mistakes. He needs to own up to those. He needs to go up to those guys and acknowledge that. But he is very young and very inexperienced on pavement. I think it’s OK giving him a little bit of rope here for the next few months to see where this goes.”