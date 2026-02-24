Denny Hamlin baffled by Carson Hocevar saying he choked after Atlanta: 'I don't understand his reality'

Denny Hamlin isn’t buying Carson Hocevar’s post-race self-evaluation following Sunday’s chaotic finish at EchoPark Speedway. On the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, the veteran driver pushed back on the notion that the Spire Motorsports wheelman “choked” away a shot at victory in Atlanta.

“I don’t understand his reality there,” Hamlin stated. “He never had the lead. I didn’t see an opportunity for him to win the race. I never saw an opportunity where it was like, ‘Oh my God, this is Carson’s race to win.’ He never was in position to win the race.

“Just because you start on the front row, it doesn’t mean you get the push. It doesn’t mean you got clear. That wasn’t your race to win unless you had the lead at some point and then made a move that made it to where you didn’t win.

“I guess he just was in the mix, but it wasn’t choking. That means that you made some sort of decision that kept you from winning.”

Alas, Hamlin’s comments came after a race in which Hocevar was once again at the center of controversy. Nicknamed “Hurricane Hocevar” for his ultra-aggressive style, the young driver forced a narrow opening on the first overtime restart, squeezing between Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace before Bell’s No. 20 Toyota slammed into the outside wall. Bell’s shot at victory ended before Turn 1, while Hocevar ultimately finished fourth.

While Hamlin acknowledged Hocevar’s raw speed and ability to put himself in contention, he questioned both the decision-making and the framing afterward.

“There’s a conversation that he should have with Ross,” Hamlin said, referencing Ross Chastain’s own aggressive evolution over the years. “‘Why aren’t you doing the same things you’re doing two years ago?’ Maybe Ross could give him some help to say, ‘I thought it was the right way, but here’s why it didn’t work.’

“I mean, they were trying to help each other last night, but they also had issues as well last year. So, I don’t know whether Carson is going to be as receptive to advice.”

In the end, Hocevar admitted after the race that apologies were coming in Georgia. But Hamlin made it clear that in the Cup Series garage, memories don’t fade as fast, and payback can be patient.

All told, aggression can win races, and those victories are coming for Hocevar. But in Hamlin’s eyes, understanding the moment and the reality of it is just as important for a young driver.