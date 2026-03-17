Denny Hamlin believes fight has 'been brewing' between Daniel Suárez, Ross Chastain in wake of Las Vegas scuffle

Denny Hamlin believes the confrontation between Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain at Las Vegas was bound to happen. On this week’s Actions Detrimental, Hamlin explained why Suárez and Chastain had tension before the incident on Sunday.

“I think it’s been brewing. I think it’s been brewing,” Denny Hamlin said. “You see on X, there’s comments that get thrown around. I feel like it’s been brewing.

“I always thought from the exterior that their relationship was good. They do a lot of content stuff together, but you just never know.”

Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain were teammates at Trackhouse Racing from 2022 to 2025. During the 2025 season, Trackhouse announced that Suárez would not be back with the team next year, and Connor Zilisch took his seat.

Hamlin then discussed the possibility of Suárez and Chastain competing for one seat since Trackhouse is moving with Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen. “I just don’t think it was ever a question about Chastain losing his seat,” Hamlin said. …”Chastain outperformed him more times than not.”

Daniel Suárez blasts Ross Chastain for Las Vegas incident

Chastain has not commented on the confrontation, but Suárez recently went to his YouTube channel to sound off on his former teammate. “He hit me on the cooldown lap, which I think is super unacceptable because at that point, we’re already loosening our belts and all these kinds of things,” he said on Monday. “Some people even open their belts completely — that’s not good.”

Suárez said that Chastain got mad at him for an incident that took place in Turn 2 with three laps remaining. After the race, Suárez went to Chastain to apologize, and that’s when things took a turn. As the two were talking, Chastain seemed to shove Suárez before a PR person intervened.

“I have known Ross for a long time, and I have always known that he and I were very different kind of people,” Suárez said. “But that’s OK. I have a lot of respect for him. But the kind of words that he said after the race, it’s just completely unacceptable. That’s chicken stuff, that’s not good. I lost a lot of respect for him as a person, because it’s just not good.”