Denny Hamlin breaks down Chase Elliott attempting to reel him in late at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin had to hold off a hard-charging Chase Elliott in the closing laps of Stage 3 to win Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once Elliott took second position, he quickly began gaining ground on Hamlin. At one point, he got about 0.5 seconds behind him.

Ultimately, Hamlin was able to manage the lead and bring his No. 11 Toyota first across the start-finish line. Hamlin did have some help in the form of several lap cars, which helped keep Elliott enough at bay. Hamlin didn’t have to mash the pedal down but if he had to, he felt he would have been identical to Elliott on speed.

“What I feel comfortable with is a one-second lead with at least one lap car in between us, because I know that one lap car is gonna deviate or slow their lap time at least a half a second. He’s gonna get closer to the lap car, it’s gonna slow down. He’s gonna have to pass them, it’s gonna slow his lap time down,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “One second is really like 1.5 when you have a lap car in between, and we had multiple in between us.

“I didn’t take my foot off the gas but just managed the gap. I thought we were equal on speed if I pushed the gas all the way down and really had to push, I think we were gonna be pretty equal. But he had gotten better throughout the entire day. He kept getting better and better which is very Chase of him.”

There’s no denying, however, that Elliott made it interesting. Hamlin said that with two laps to go, he started to feel Elliott making up serious ground. Had the race been a little bit longer, who knows what would have happened.

“With a couple laps to go, he actually got to a distance with no cars between us where I pushed a little more. I think he beat me with two to go, lap time wise, and then I beat him on the final lap, lap time wise,” Hamlin said. “I mean, if the thing goes 10 more laps, who knows? It was, was his car versatile, could he run middle because at the time, I was running his line in [Turns] 3 and 4. It would have been interesting but it’s ifs and buts.”

Chase Elliott explains ‘mixed feelings’ after Las Vegas

Elliott didn’t get the checkered flag, but he did pick up his third top-10 finish of the season. But Elliott races to win, and that’s why he felt conflicted afterwards.

“It was definitely better there towards the end than we had started the run. I thought there might be an opportunity,” Elliott said. “I knew that he was starting to get tight there at the end of runs. Yeah, man, as bummed as I am to come up that close to a win, I have to kind of bring myself back to a reality check, how much better we ran today than we’ve been running. I’m balancing that, right? Obviously, these things are hard to win. We had a great opportunity to do it. But really proud of the effort throughout the week, preparation, yesterday. Just kind of fighting through a not-so-good day. Getting up there in the mix with the guys that win a lot of these races anymore. Really proud of that.

“Obviously, it was a really solid day. Obviously, bummed to come up that short. Wish I could have pieced together just a little better couple laps there towards the end. Trying to be as tidy as I could be. He did a really good job. Congrats to him for holding his ground there and putting together a good five or six, because it looked like a handful. Yeah, I don’t know. Just kind of mixed feelings.”