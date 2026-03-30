Denny Hamlin breaks down Martinsville contact with Ryan Blaney that left No. 12 driver upset: 'He got the s*** end'

Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney came together during Stage 3 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin, running harder than he had at any point in the race, knew he needed to get by Blaney to begin tracking down Chase Elliott for the lead.

Hamlin admitted Monday he got too high up the racetrack and drove Blaney “right into the fence” in Turns 3 and 4. Blaney fell multiple positions as a result, falling out of contention for the win.

“With Blaney, I thought I could get clear of him,” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. “I probably was up too high on the racetrack. Probably midpoint of [Turns] 3 and 4 and at that point, I think he was right on the right rear corner of my car. I feel us connect and once we connected, I just drove him right into the fence.”

Denny Hamlin admits fault to incident with Ryan Blaney at Martinsville

Blaney didn’t appear to be too happy with Hamlin after the race. From where he was sitting, Hamlin put him in the outside wall, which the No. 11 driver agreed with.

“From my seat, I feel like it’s unnecessary. I don’t feel like I kinda got pinched, I feel like I just got driven into the fence,” Blaney said. “Everyone’s gonna have differing opinions on it. Obviously at my seat, it seems like it was overkill. I don’t know, I’m sure he doesn’t think the same.”

Hamlin and Blaney spoke on pit road. Hamlin, who finished second, said there’s no doubt Blaney “got the sh*t end of that one.” He pushed back on the idea this was simply a product of short track racing.

“No, not really. Can’t say that one, but he got the sh*t end of that one,” Hamlin said. “I talked to him after the race. I said, ‘I got high and once we got connected, I just f*cking got higher than I wanted to be.’ I busted the rear tires loose, got me up the racetrack and then once we connected, to the right I go, and he goes into the wall.”