Denny Hamlin breaks down questionable pit strategy late during Daytona 500: 'Whole field was broken up'

Denny Hamlin didn’t leave Daytona happy following a P31 finish in the 500. However, it wasn’t for the reason most fans assumed.

Following a chaotic finish to the race, the veteran driver used the latest episode of Actions Detrimental to explain the late-race pit cycle that scrambled the field and separated multiple manufacturers. While it looked costly from the outside, Hamlin insisted the strategy itself wasn’t what doomed his day.

“We did not come out or come in with the optimum amount of cars, but it was all going to work out,” Hamlin stated. “We were hauling back to the front. We were passing cars. We had to make up so much time, and our speed was so much faster than the cars we were approaching. We were going to make it all the way back to the front.”

The issue, according to Hamlin, wasn’t raw pace, but timing: “There was only one group that was able to block us,” he continued. “The reason they were able to block us is it took us two laps to get there, since we were so far behind. It all worked out. It was fine. It had no factor really in the finish.”

Instead, the bigger story was how fractured the pack became during the final green-flag cycle, which was unusual for a superspeedway race typically defined by massive drafting packs.

“But yeah, the whole field was broken up,” Hamlin explained. “Even the Penske guys. They went the furthest on fuel, but that was the wrong strategy, because they were way in the back. They were one of the first cars that we passed coming off pit lane.”

As pit sequences unfolded across different manufacturers and fuel windows, cars found themselves stranded in unusual groups instead of the typical train coming to the final caution. That reshaped the closing laps entirely.

“With that many groups being broken up, it certainly made it very interesting where everyone started to come together right at that 10 to go mark,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin himself had been planning ahead for the cycle, attempting to maximize flexibility, even if it didn’t work out: “I thought that whole last run, I was really, really trying to save a lot of fuel, because I knew that last pit stop was coming, and I wanted to be on the good end of whatever pit cycle was coming, which is why I was surprised when we came.”

Ultimately, the strategy shuffle didn’t produce the result he wanted. Hamlin finished 31st, but in his view, the late race chaos was more circumstance than mistake.

The Daytona 500 wasn’t lost on pit road, he argued. It was lost in the timing of a field that never quite came back together soon enough, but that doesn’t make it sting any less for the veteran wheelman.