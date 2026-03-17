Denny Hamlin breaks down significance of 61st NASCAR Cup win after 'cruddy' offseason

Denny Hamlin‘s win at Las Vegas could lead to some big things for him later in the season. On this week’s Actions Detrimental, Hamlin revealed how important it was to get his 61st career win in the Cup Series after a challenging offseason.

“It’s awesome. Can’t tell you how awesome that is,” Denny Hamlin said. “Yes, the offseason was really cruddy for a lot of different reasons. It sucked. I was not looking forward to the beginning of the season. I mentioned that it’s like ‘God, I can’t beleive I have to go race. I don’t want to go race right now.’ And that was on top of the Phoenix debacle.”

Hamlin then said that he “wasn’t into the season” despite finishing in the top five at Bowman Gray. He added that he “wasn’t ready for racing,” but the Phoenix race week was when Hamlin began to get into a “normal routine,” which ultimately led to a win at Las Vegas on Sunday.

With the victory, Hamlin is fourth in the NASCAR Chase Standings/Cup points. To win his first Cup Series championship, Hamlin will need to have more consistency and finish the regular season in the top five.

Denny Hamlin is ‘still a competitor’

After the Las Vegas race, Hamlin was asked what had kept him going. “Ultimately, I’m still a competitor, right?” he said. “Everyone’s got to go through that process, the grieving process. There were a lot of different things through the off-season that were really, really tough.

“…I think for me ultimately, I said it before, promise to Joe Gibbs, that family, that I’d fulfill my obligations to them. Then the thrill of going out there and getting more wins. That to me is what drives me. It makes me work as hard as I do at this.”

Hamlin’s 61 wins in the Cup Series are the 10th-best total in NASCAR history. He is only two wins behind Kyle Busch for the No. 9 spot and 15 behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. for No. 8. The all-time leader is Richard Petty, who has 200 wins.