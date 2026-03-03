Denny Hamlin breaks down significance of Tyler Reddick, 23XI winning first three races of season

Denny Hamlin has enjoyed seeing Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing make NASCAR history to start the 2026 season. On this week’s Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin broke down the significance of Reddick winning the first three races of the year.

“The sky’s the limit on how many races can you win and what you can accomplish during the year,” Denny Hamlin said. “I can’t fathom where their heads are at right now. They are probably just sky high as they should be. I saw them in Victory Lane. It was like they won their first race.”

Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan, so he’s part of the wins as much as Reddick and the members of the No. 45 team. If Reddick continues to have strong finishes, he will win his second regular-season title, and it will be another championship for Hamlin and Jordan.

Reddick became the first driver in NASCAR history to win the first three races of the season. And what made it more special is that Reddick won at a Superspeedway (Daytona), a Superspeedway-style track (Atlanta), and a road course (COTA).

Denny Hamlin looks back at Tyler Reddick’s ‘gratifying’ COTA win

“Just so gratifying,” Hamlin told reporters at the post-race press conference at COTA on Sunday. “Obviously, when I see Michael afterwards, and he’s very appreciative of — he knows the work that I’m doing there to make all this happen, again, it’s very gratifying to see the joy that we’re bringing him at this stage of his life.”

Hamlin continued, “It’s just satisfying. It’s the reason that in 2019 I had that resurgence in my career, went to work on some things, and then I started seeing some results from it, and then it just fed my desire to go get more, go do more. Same thing with the race team. It’s just different because I don’t control how much other people work.”

Reddick has received a lot of attention, but his teammate, Bubba Wallace, is off to a strong start, also. Through three races, Wallace earned a P10 finish at Daytona, a P8 finish at Atlanta, and he finished 11th at COTA on Sunday. He is currently in second place behind Reddick in the NASCAR Cup points standings.