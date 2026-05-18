Denny Hamlin buries hatchet with Kyle Busch, offers piece of advice as Busch regains confidence

Have Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch squashed their beef? It’s hard to say, in part because Hamlin doesn’t seem to think there was really any beef in the first place.

But following some comments that drove a lot of interest in social media circles, the two appear to be on friendlier terms. Busch had some choice comments for Hamlin after he won the Truck Series race at Dover on Friday night.

Hamlin’s co-host on the Actions Detrimental podcast suggested that the two have “buried the hatchet.” Hamlin laughed.

“I’m not getting into it,” Hamlin said. “He gave me a… he said it in the back, he said it backstage and then he said it again on the stage. His little, this comment of, ‘I guess I still know how to do it.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s an awesome job, man. That’s a good job.'”

The two got into it earlier this season when Hamlin made comments that suggested fans waiting on Kyle Busch to suddenly start showing up in victory lane routinely would be very disappointed. Busch didn’t take too kindly to the remarks, though his Cup Series season has been a real slog.

For his part, Hamlin believes he was just telling it like it is. There was nothing personal intended.

“I don’t know what to say,” Hamlin said. “I said you’re on the Mount Rushmore of NASCAR drivers. I think it’s awesome.”

Kyle Busch regaining his confidence?

If there’s one takeaway for Hamlin this weekend, it’s that Kyle Busch’s win in the Truck Series might be just what the doctor ordered. He appeared to have some of his swag back after the fact.

“Listen, we need to go back to Kyle Busch talking in the third person,” Hamlin said. “That’s when you know his confidence is back. When I heard him in the media center talking about Kyle Busch, calling himself Kyle Busch, that’s the Kyle Busch we need. That’s the one we like to see. That’s the guy that’s got the confidence.”

Hamlin suggested that running Truck and O’Reilly races could be just what Busch needs to get right in the Cup Series. It seems to pay dividends.

“He’s always been this way in my whole career,” Hamlin said. “He feeds off those Friday and Saturday races. It really, I believe, true in my heart of hearts, that he’s not going down there bushwhacking, trying to beat up on the young kids. I think it’s really good for him for the track time and I think it’s good for him on the mental state. I just, I’m very confident in that, only because I was teammates with him during the heyday of it.”

So Hamlin’s advice is pretty straightforward for Kyle Busch. Keep doing it.

“I think if this puts him on the track, back on the track of being competitive, I am for Kyle Busch running every Friday and Saturday race,” Hamlin said.