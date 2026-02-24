Denny Hamlin sounded off on Carson Hocevar and his aggressive style of racing during Tuesday’s “Actions Detrimental.” Hamlin fired pointed criticism towards Hocevar, who, yet again, found himself involved in several incidents in Sunday’s race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

Dirty Mo Media posted a snippet of Hamlin’s thoughts on X, which Jeff Gluck of The Athletic quote tweeted with, “Denny Hamlin: Not charmed by Carson Hocevar.” That prompted a response from a fan, Emmett Long, who defended Hocevar and called out Hamlin. The 23XI Racing co-owner and Joe Gibbs Racing driver responded with some heat.

“Puppies are great, but if they shit in your bed you gonna just lay in it? Or teach the puppy where to properly take a dump?,” Hamlin wrote.

When does “going for it” turn into an idiot move? 🫠 pic.twitter.com/uYdhdVAR6S — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) February 24, 2026

Denny Hamlin had a lot to say about Carson Hocevar

Hocevar has made more than a few enemies in his early career in NASCAR. He added to that list Sunday, and it was his move in overtime which had many in the garage shaking their heads.

Christopher Bell started on the outside of the front row for the first overtime. Bell didn’t even make it to Turn 1 before his No. 20 Toyota went crashing into the outside wall. Hocevar, running behind Bell off the restart, saw a hole between Bell and race-leader Bubba Wallace and tried to fill it. Hocevar forced the issue and it ended Bell’s bid at winning his first race of the season.

Before the restart, Hocevar had communicated he was going to push Bell off the restart. He aborted that plan rather quickly.

While you might say that Hocevar was simply going for it, Hamlin isn’t buying it. There’s a line between aggressive and reckless, and Hamlin saw this as the latter.

“I keep hearing, ‘Well, he’s going for it. So, if I’m three car lengths behind Carson Hocevar, and I go through the grass into Turn 1, is that just me going for it, or is that me being an idiot? I think we have to stop using the, ‘He’s just going for it,'” Hamlin said on his podcast. “There’s a difference, and I certainly feel like there’s better decisions that could be made, but we’re talking about the same things we’ve been saying for a year-and-a-half. I almost hate we’re bringing attention to it because I think he likes that.”