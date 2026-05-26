Denny Hamlin calls Coca-Cola 600 win for Daniel Suarez 'a hell yeah,' breaks down importance

Daniel Suarez claimed a crown jewel victory in a weather-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night. He outfought a handful of top contenders on a pair of late restarts to put himself in the lead position when the race was called.

It made a huge difference for him in the standings. He is now in 10th place, with a 62-point cushion on the current playoff cut line.

For Denny Hamlin, it was a chance for Daniel Suarez to create some real breathing room. Bubble talk can rest easy for at least a little bit.

“It feels like they’ve been living a little bit in the ‘got good track position’ thing,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “And then the minute they kind of get shuffled out of that track position it’s like where are they really at on speed? Now they’re just kind of hanging on at that point.

“So I always felt that they were very vulnerable with their points position. But with the new format now and how they’re rewarding wins with more points, like this really catapulted him now into the top 10. And certainly probably lets him take a breath of the bubble talk, you know what I mean? Maybe for at least a few weeks or two.”

Hamlin believes that Daniel Suarez has had relatively average speed overall so far this season. But that’s a testament to his driving.

He’s getting the most out of the car on most weekends, and it shows in the points standings. Can it continue?

“I think that’s what the 7 team is doing or has done so far this year is that their pace has been, like I said, it’s average,” Hamlin said. “It’s not, if you look at just pace, it’s like I think they look average. But the bubble is average. So you’re kind of right there.

“If you’re one of their teams, one of the bubble teams, like the 7 team has been most of the year, nights like last night are like a hell yeah. Especially in this format. It gives you some breathing room. Tenth in points after 13 races is nothing to sneeze about, either. That’s as high as Daniel’s been in points maybe ever after 13. I’m not sure. Feels like it.”

Can Daniel Suarez get the job done and get Spire Motorsports into the playoffs? Teammate Carson Hocevar is one spot ahead of him, with a six-point lead.

Both could contend for a spot in the Chase. Hamlin’s not sure whether they’ll make it yet, but he’s been impressed by Suarez of late.

“I think that they’ve got enough speed that — the 77 shows week-in, week-out kind of where the speed usually is for the Spire cars, but Daniel’s not been too far behind and (Michael) McDowell‘s right there as well,” Hamlin said. “So they definitely have decent enough speed that I think all of their cars are capable on speed of making the playoffs. I just don’t know if they will or not.”