Denny Hamlin calls for Clash to return to Daytona amid chaotic experience at Bowman Gray

Denny Hamlin, the car owner, hates the idea of NASCAR holding the Clash at Daytona International Speedway. But when it comes to Hamlin, the driver, he sees no better spot for the season-opening exhibition.

Hamlin, fresh off competing in Wednesday’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, called for it to return to Daytona in the future. He cited the missing element of creating excitement for the Daytona 500, which typically takes place two weeks after the Clash.

“There’s a reason why most outdoor sports aren’t playing right now this time of year,” Hamlin told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “I don’t know, as long as it was entertaining, I don’t really care. I’m an old school person, I’ve felt like, as a car owner, I hate the Clash at Daytona, but I can tell you, as a competitor, and I think for the sport, the best place is to have it at Daytona to build some excitement for the 500.”

Denny Hamlin on the Clash and whether it has a future at Bowman Gray: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/ybTEQBSyYh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 5, 2026

Denny Hamlin is ready to move the Clash back to Daytona

This year’s Clash was the second to run at Bowman Gray, the historic short track in Winston-Salem, N.C. Last year’s Clash was issue free; this year’s was anything but.

The 2026 Clash was postponed twice as it was initially set for Saturday night before being pushed to Wednesday night. A winter storm throughout the southeast region was the cause, with snow covering the track and ice closing the roadways.

Rain arrived at the midway point of the race. NASCAR instructed teams to put on wet-weather tires and the next 100 laps featured one caution after another. The race eventually came to an end after more than three hours.

The Clash, before a three-year run at the Los Angeles Coliseum and the last two years at Bowman Gray, was held at Daytona going back to 1979. It served an appetizer to the Daytona 500, the biggest race on the Cup Series schedule.

Hamlin believes it’s time to go back. The old school competitor in him would welcome it.

“I think that’s a big content miss that we have [creating excitement for the Daytona 500],” Hamlin said. “There’s positives to this, too, where you’re getting back to the short track, certainly, a track that’s been around a long time.”