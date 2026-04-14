Denny Hamlin calls for honest conversation surrounding Kyle Busch RCR struggles: 'He's struggled for 5 years now'

The careers of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch have been going in opposite directions since the latter joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Hamlin has solidified himself as an all-time great, climbing up the all-time wins list and competing for championships year in and year out. Busch, meanwhile, is finding it difficult to run inside the top-20 every week.

Hamlin, however, doesn’t see this is as a new thing. Longtime teammates with Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin said Monday that Busch has been struggling going back to his final two seasons at JGR. Hamlin called for everyone to start being honest when it comes to discussing Busch’s decline.

“This is not new news, though. We keep talking about this but in his last couple years at Gibbs, things we’re not good. This is not, ‘Oh my gosh, where is this coming from?’ This has been like this for five years,” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. “We have to have an honest conversation at some point. … Clearly, RCR is not good right now, but you’re a Hall of Fame, Mount Rushmore driver.

“Carry it better than your teammate [Austin Dillon] then. If you’re the greatest, then carry it better than your teammate who has won 10 races. Find a way. I think that’s what he should be able to do, but it’s not happening. It’s time to be honest about what’s going on.”

Busch, after finishing 25th on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, is down to 24th in the points standings. He’s finished 21st or worse in his last four starts, still looking for his first top-10 of the 2026 season.

It’s a far different situation for Busch than what it was in 2023 when he first joined RCR. Busch won three races in his first 15 starts at RCR, but hasn’t won since June of that year and missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

That season was the second of the Next Gen car. Nobody had it figured it out yet, Hamlin said, and now that the field is closer together, he believes it’s up to the driver to make up the difference.

Denny Hamlin gets real about Kyle Busch struggles at RCR

“I think he’s searching,” Hamlin said. “I think he doesn’t know how to get the speed out of the Next Gen car on a consistent basis. There’s been flashes of it. Yes, he won three races his first season at RCR. That was the first season of Next Gen; everybody was guessing at that point. That’s when Trackhouse was hauling ass and there were always these isolated teams that would pop up and dominate the weekend.

“But now that everything’s coming out in the wash, you’re seeing these cars running closer together. Look at any of the statistics of where the dispersion of dots were on lap times in 2022 at any particular track, and look at that same track today in 2026. The whole field went from spread like this [wide] to this [small]. Everyone’s so close now. So, as a driver, you gotta make up the difference. You are the difference maker.”

It’s been 101 races since Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion and future NASCAR Hall of Famer, has been to Victory Lane. If you’re expecting that to change in the near future, you’re just setting yourself up to be disappointed, Hamlin said.

“Kyle Busch, I can’t hold the guy’s helmet talent-wise, but I just think this is not new. He’s struggled for five years now,” Hamlin said. “We just have to be honest with our expectations, and if you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to Victory Lane on a regular basis, you’re kidding yourselves, and you’re gonna be very disappointed.”