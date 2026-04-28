Denny Hamlin: Carson Hocevar ‘could carry the sport’ after Talladega win

Denny Hamlin didn’t hesitate when asked about Carson Hocevar’s breakthrough moment at Talladega Superspeedway. He loved every moment of it.

Coming off Hocevar’s first NASCAR Cup Series win in Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500, Hamlin offered a strong endorsement of the 23-year-old. Not just for the victory itself, but for what it could mean moving forward.

“Carson Hocevar. I’ll tell you, I was really happy for him. I still am,” Hamlin said, via Actions Detrimental. “I think we thought that Carson could win. I think the speedways are still his best opportunity to win. But he’s starting to show it on all the other racetracks as well.”

Evidently, that evolution is what stood out most. Hocevar has long been viewed as a threat on superspeedways, but his recent performances across the schedule have hinted at something more. And now, with a win under his belt, Hamlin believes the ceiling could rise even higher.

“I just think that this could be a moment where he’s now tasted victory,” Hamlin said. “He understands it. You’re not pressured by, ‘When are you going to do it?’”

That pressure, the one that follows every young driver still searching for a first win, is gone. What replaces it in Hamlin’s eyes? Confidence.

“Now, I think that it gives him the ability to have confidence. … it could unleash even more speed out of him, more bold moves. You never know. But I think that it’s a fantastic win for him in the sport,” Hamlin added.

If Sunday was any indication, Hocevar wasn’t lacking boldness to begin with. After taking the checkered flag, he delivered one of the most memorable celebrations of the season, climbing halfway out of his car and attempting to steer while sitting on the door as he rolled down the frontstretch. It was chaotic, and instantly iconic.

In his review of the moment, Hamlin had no complaints: “I think the way he celebrated was fantastic,” the veteran wheelman explained. “He really got the crowd involved. I don’t have anything negative to say at all.”

That moment only added to what was already a breakout day. Less than 24 hours later, Hocevar admitted the full weight of it all was still sinking in, posting on social media that he had “tears in my eyes” watching the reactions pour in online.

For Hamlin, the bigger picture is clear: “I just think that it was a great win for him, a great win for the sport,” he said. “You’ve been pumping these young guys that you want to promote as the new face of the sport. And I think that he’s going to be part of that short list that carries the sport for quite some time.”

One win doesn’t define a career. But for Hocevar, it might have just launched one. We’ll see whether or not he can carry the torch in the Cup Series one day, and we look back to this moment as the start of it all.