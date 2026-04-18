Denny Hamlin claps back at Kyle Busch threatening to 'make his life hell' over podcast comments

Denny Hamlin seems to be between a rock and a hard place. At least that’s how he feels in a current situation involving Kyle Busch that has blown up over the weekend.

Things started innocuously enough, with Hamlin suggesting on the Actions Detrimental podcast earlier this week that Busch is going through a rough stretch right now. He seemed to emphasize with the driver of the No. 8 to a certain extent, while pointing out the struggles are “not new news” for Busch and have been ongoing “for five years.”

Kyle Busch fired back over the weekend, saying of Hamlin that he “can certainly make his life hell.” Essentially implying that he can make things tough for Denny Hamlin on the track.

“If Denny wants to switch cars, I’ll switch cars with him. Any day of the week, any time,” Busch said. “I’d love for him to show me that he can carry it better than I can. … I have consumed some of it over time. Eighty percent, people don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,” he added. “In this instance, I don’t know that Denny Hamlin even knows what the hell he’s talking about. He can bash me all he wants. I can certainly make his life hell.”

Various media outlets quickly picked up on Busch’s comments, with the story going viral. Hamlin caught wind of it.

And it’s easy to understand why Denny Hamlin might feel a bit defensive about the whole situation escalating the way it did. He was simply suggesting Busch is going through a tough stretch and has been for a long while. The stats mostly back that up.

“Not really sure what I’m supposed to do,” Hamlin tweeted Saturday. “I host a podcast and I have to answer questions about relevant topics. Should I just say I dunno, everything seems fine to me? Not sure where he felt I ‘bashed.’ I’m walking a damn tight rope here.”

Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see whether things get particular frosty between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch on the track. It’s got potential to get nasty, from the sound of it.

And Hamlin was blunt. He did not pull punches on his podcast.

“If you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to victory lane on a regular basis, you’re kidding yourselves and you’re going to be very disappointed,” Hamlin said. “I just think that until we change cars or something changes; something has to change, I don’t know what. I have no idea. I’m not in his shoes, I’m not his crew chief, I’m not his engineer, I’m not his team owner.

“I’m not in the weeds. I’m just a podcaster that happens to be on the racetrack around him, and I can just say that it’s just not working. I don’t have the answers, and we need to just live in this reality for the time being.”