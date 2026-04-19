Denny Hamlin clears the air after Kyle Busch threat: 'Sport needs the old Kyle'

Earlier this week on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast, Denny Hamlin shared his honest thoughts on Kyle Busch‘s struggles this season. Hamlin said that in reality, Busch has been struggling “for five years,” adding that a driver of his caliber should be able to “find a way” to get the best out of his race car.

Busch fired back Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Speaking of Hamlin, Busch said that he “can certainly make his life hell.”

“If Denny wants to switch cars, I’ll switch cars with him. Any day of the week, any time,” Busch said. “I’d love for him to show me that he can carry it better than I can. … I have consumed some of it over time. Eighty percent, people don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

“In this instance, I don’t know that Denny Hamlin even knows what the hell he’s talking about. He can bash me all he wants. I can certainly make his life hell.”

Hamlin later responded on social media but went even further while speaking Sunday on FOX Sports‘ “NASCAR RaceDay.” Hamlin acknowledged it is possible for Busch to make his life challenging no matter where he’s running, though he said that his comments weren’t meant to be malicious of his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

“No matter where you run, there’s ways. It’s just such a hard tight rope,” Hamlin said. “I knew when the subject came up, I’m like, how am I going to tread this? Because I have to be honest to the people that tune in and listen. That’s why they listen. But I also have to go on the racetrack with him. And I felt like I was being gentle, and trying to share the blame all around because I think that there’s enough to go around, right?

“But I know this: I was teammates with Kyle Busch. He taught me by far more than any teammate I ever was with. He did. The reason I’m decent on these mile and a halfs is because of Kyle Busch. So I know what he’s capable of. And I know he’s not loving where he’s at because he’s a tough competitor. I’m rooting for him, because the sport needs the old Kyle Busch.”

"I know what [Kyle Busch] is capable of and I know he's not loving where he's at because he's a tough competitor. I'm rooting for him."- Denny Hamlin pic.twitter.com/5CNW0xbuHc — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2026

Denny Hamlin-Kyle Busch feud takes on new life at Kansas

To Hamlin, it’s not personal. Come Monday, he’s a podcast host, and it’s his job to provide his honest opinion on everything happening in the sport.

Busch’s ongoing struggles at Richard Childress Racing are a big topic. The two-time Cup champion is riding a career-long 101-race winless streak, and he doesn’t appear close to getting back to Victory Lane. Hamlin sees it that way, and spoke candidly of Busch’s current situation.

“If you’re expecting Kyle Busch to just go back to victory lane on a regular basis, you’re kidding yourselves and you’re going to be very disappointed,” Hamlin said on his podcast. “I just think that until we change cars or something changes; something has to change, I don’t know what. I have no idea. I’m not in his shoes, I’m not his crew chief, I’m not his engineer, I’m not his team owner.

“I’m not in the weeds. I’m just a podcaster that happens to be on the racetrack around him, and I can just say that it’s just not working. I don’t have the answers, and we need to just live in this reality for the time being.”