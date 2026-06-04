Denny Hamlin collects on bet with Tyler Reddick, gets 'Denny Bros' sticker on No. 45 car

Bets are made to be paid out, and Denny Hamlin is collecting on a big one with Tyler Reddick. Rather, the two teams made a bet last weekend at Nashville and Hamlin came home with the win to secure his end of it.

So Reddick will ride with a “Denny Bros” sticker over his right-side window this weekend at Michigan. Hamlin and Travis Rockhold, one of the co-hosts of Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast, applied the logo on Thursday morning.

You can see it in all its glory below. Hamlin was clearly loving it, as a hapless Reddick watched from above.

45 team made a bet. If I won Nashville, the Denny Bros get a piece of the 45. Today we collected 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uZZ8ItTaR4 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) June 3, 2026

So what was the bet, exactly? Well, it started when Rockhold and Denny Hamlin got into it a little bit with Reddick’s car chief Michael “Rambo” Hobson.

They made a bet that Rambo would have to wear an “11 Against The World” shirt at the track should Hamlin finish ahead of Reddick at Nashville. On the flip side, if Reddick finished in front of Hamlin, Rockhold would have to wear 23XI gear.

Then things got spicy, with Rockhold egging Rambo on. Rockhold pointed out that he liked 23XI gear, so that would really be a winning bet for him.

The pot was sweetened. Rambo would now get five minutes of air time on Actions Detrimental if Reddick won. And Hamlin and his boys would get a “Denny Bros” sticker on Reddick’s car if he won.

Guess who won? Denny Hamlin was eating it up.

“Doesn’t Michael (Jordan) say that it’s easy to talk trash when you’re up on the scoreboard?” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. “It’s tough when the score’s even or what not.”

Denny Hamlin shared a little more insight as to how the bet heated up, with both he and Reddick sharing the front row at Nashville. Rambo admittedly got in his head a little bit, Hamlin said.

“He was on the grid talking smack, you know, ‘Better have your work boots on today,'” Hamlin said. “I said, ‘OK, buddy.’ What did I say in the group chat? I said we’re going to be silent killers today. Silent killers.

“He kept talking about the start, ‘You just be ready right there on Turn 1, we’re going to be laying on that door. You just be ready.’ Can’t be on the door if I leave from … somebody on social said I left from Broadway.”

Denny Hamlin did indeed jump the restart at Nashville, getting sent to the back of the field. But he also came back and won. Now Tyler Reddick will be sporting a “Denny Bros” sticker on his car at Michigan. Awesome.