Denny Hamlin compares Carson Hocevar’s rise to Ross Chastain, questions staying power

Denny Hamlin isn’t just impressed by Carson Hocevar’s breakout moment. He’s wondering what comes next for the Spire Motorsports star.

After Hocevar’s first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway, the conversation has quickly shifted from celebration to sustainability. And for Hamlin, the big question isn’t whether Hocevar can win, it’s whether he can stay in position to win.

“I guess the only thing I’ll say about the Carson Hocevar win is that my question now going forward, will Spire Motorsports be able to keep the speed that they’ve shown that’s put Carson Hocevar in these winning types of positions?” Hamlin said, via Actions Detrimental.

It’s a fair question, and one rooted in recent history. Hamlin pointed to Ross Chastain as a cautionary comparison.

A few seasons ago, Chastain burst onto the scene with an aggressive style, big personality and race-winning speed, quickly becoming one of the sport’s most talked-about drivers. But as performance at Trackhouse Racing has fluctuated, so too has that spotlight.

“Will Hocevar have a similar trajectory? … Are Spire going to continue to keep their speed and Carson will continue to climb in popularity and NASCAR will reap the benefits?” Hamlin was asked by his co-host.

That’s where the conversation turns from hype to potential superstardom: “You hope it’s the latter,” Hamlin said. “You hope that this is the start of something that really could [blow up].”

Because Hocevar already checks one major box, and that’s engagement. From his viral Talladega celebration, climbing out of the car and driving from the door, to the flood of online reactions that followed, Hocevar has quickly proven he can capture attention in a way few drivers can.

“He gets a lot of engagement, right? He gets a lot of views, lots of engagement,” Hamlin said. “He’s as close as you can get popularity-wise on social media.”

That combination is rare: “If you can have someone that’s winning and has a really strong following, then that’s your star power right there,” Hamlin added. “He’s got a head start of it.”

The formula is simple, but not easy. Hocevar has performance plus personality. If he continues to run up front, that viral moment at Talladega won’t just be a flash, it could be the foundation. And if that happens, as Hamlin noted, the impact goes beyond one driver, as it could help elevate the entire sport.