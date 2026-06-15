Denny Hamlin credits Michael Jordan with inspiring him ahead of 2026 NASCAR season

Denny Hamlin has a unique position as a driver and a co-owner of another racing team. Sometimes it affords him the unique opportunity to learn from the best. Michael Jordan.

Jordan might just be the one who helped click Hamlin into focus ahead of the 2026 NASCAR season. Hamlin recently recalled a conversation the former NBA superstar had with the 23XI team ahead of the season.

In a way, Michael Jordan called Hamlin out. He was pushing him, but also using him as an example for the 23XI drivers.

“So I forget the context, but he just brought up myself and it was right after all the bad stuff had happened and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m interested to see what Denny does and what does he do from last year? Does he respond or does he fold up tent?’ or something like that,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “So at that point I’m just back of the room… OK.

“Sometimes things like that is all you need to fuel you. I’ve got enough fuel inside of me anyway. I’m a competitor, right? I love to compete, no matter what it is. It feels good.”

Hamlin has certainly capitalized on the inspiration from Michael Jordan. He is coming off a third straight win in the Cup Series, the first time in his lengthy career that he has accomplished the feat.

He is hot on the heels of Tyler Reddick, ironically a 23XI driver who probably also got the memo from Michael Jordan, in the points standings. Hamlin is chasing that elusive Cup Series crown.

If he can capture it, he’ll undoubtedly look back on that conversation with Michael Jordan as one of the starting points. He continued to reminisce on it.

“He just, he was more speaking to the general crowd,” Hamlin said. “He wasn’t necessarily speaking to me. He wasn’t challenging me. But I saw it as a challenge. For context for those who don’t know, he addressed the team in the offseason. We talked as ownership, we wanted to talk to 23XI about what our expectations were, where we want to see our team, how we expect our guys to work together, all those things.

“I think we were — I don’t know the full context, I don’t remember exactly how it got brought up. It might have been talking about adversity, like these races never go as planned. So what, now what? What’s your next best move, right?”

Hamlin’s next best move has been exceptional all season long. He’s had an answer for every trial on the track.

If he can keep it going… who knows?

“It’s been one of the best runs certainly I’ve ever had,” Hamlin said.