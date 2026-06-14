Denny Hamlin credits Minions firesuit with third straight NASCAR win, masterclass at Pocono

Denny Hamlin won his third straight race in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, capturing the checkered flag at Pocono. And then he thanked an unlikely source of inspiration.

The Minions. Hamlin, decked out in a firesuit with a yellow top and blue bottom overalls, certainly looked like one.

That was by design, as his King’s Hawaiian car had Minions all over it. And his team had a simple message for Hamlin ahead of the race, referencing the firesuit, after he claimed the pole position for the third straight week.

“I’ve got to say awesome for the King’s Hawaiian car,” Denny Hamlin said. “Finally the King’s Hawaiian curse is over. They thought my head was getting a little big, so they made me wear this suit this week to put me back to where I need to be.”

Ego management or just fun ribbing, whatever it was, it certainly worked for Hamlin. He won the first stage of the race, then outlasted Christopher Bell‘s late fuel-saving strategy in the final stage to secure the win.

It marked the first time in Denny Hamlin’s career that he had won three straight races. Counting the All-Star Race at Dover, Hamlin has now won four of the last five races. Nobody in the sport is hotter, and Hamlin has cut down the points gap with leader Tyler Reddick to just 19.

“I’m just so happy for this whole Joe Gibbs Racing team,” Hamlin said. “This is a team effort. Giving me the fast cars, the pit crew is flawless right now. We’ve just got it all going.”

He certainly does. And the fans, who have often rooted against Denny Hamlin, are starting to eat it up. The mantra has long been ’11 Against The World,’ but that’s starting to feel a little outdated.

As Hamlin conducted his post-race interview from victory lane with Amazon Prime, the broadcast gave him a second to soak it in. He obliged.

“I mean, thank you,” as the crowd cut him off with a roar. “Thank you. That really means a lot. Seriously. Thank you so much for that. This is like a second home for me.”

With Reddick now firmly in his sights, Denny Hamlin is hungry as ever. He’s in search of that elusive NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Can he get there? That’s a question for another day. Today was all about the win.

“It’s certainly the best we’ve been,” Hamlin said. “We come to the racetrack every week knowing that we’ve got a great shot to win. And the team’s just doing an amazing job giving me exactly what I need in the car every single week, so that’s why we’re winning.”