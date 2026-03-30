Denny Hamlin crew chief Chris Gayle reveals late-race issue with No. 11 car at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin led the Cook Out 400 for 292 laps, but he couldn’t quite take charge late in the race despite having a fast car. Chase Elliott won the race, taking advantage of a great pit strategy call and then holding on for dear life.

Hamlin closed the gap down to four tenths of a second in the final four laps, but he couldn’t get any closer to that. And he might have been lucky to make it that close.

After exiting his car on pit road, Denny Hamlin noted he felt like something was a little off with the car. His crew chief, Chris Gayle, confirmed that with reporters after the race.

“It looks like we had an issue with the left-rear wheel being a tiny bit loose — loose enough he probably could tell,” Gayle said, per NASCAR.com. “There’s some fraying on the pins and some wear there, so it was definitely loose.”

Denny Hamlin had apparently radioed into his crew at Lap 356 that he had something going on with the rear of his car under braking. The team would stay out, not willing to risk a pit stop that late in the going with where Hamlin was on the track.

So he tried to chase down Elliott as best he could. He just came up a little short, tipping his cap at the end of the day to the race winner.

“I thought I had a loose wheel. We’ll check it out,” Hamlin told FS1 reporter Jamie Little. “Just felt similar to Darlington in the back. So we’ll check it out here, but just thought the wheel was loose on that last run. But either way we got … these are just some of the races that get away from you in your career, and this certainly is one of them.”

Elliott led 84 laps of the 400-lap race; Denny Hamlin led 292. That pushed Hamlin into the top five all time for laps led at Martinsville, going over the 3,000 mark in his career.

Still, the second-place finish will sting a bit, knowing the car wasn’t quite right. That said, Hamlin had a strong day in the points, jumping up to No. 3 overall in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings.