Report: Denny Hamlin dad dead after North Carolina house fire

Gaston County officials reported Monday that one person had died in the fire that destroyed Denny Hamlin‘s parents’ home Sunday night. Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports reported Monday that Hamlin’s dad, Dennis, died from injuries sustained in the fire at his residence. The NASCAR driver’s mom, Mary Lou, remains in critical condition at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The fire broke out at the home in Stanley, a town about 30 minutes northwest of Charlotte. WON ONE REAL ESTATE, LLC, owned by Denny Hamlin, is listed as owner of the property, per Matt Weaver of Motorsport. Both of Denny Hamlin’s parents, 69, were transported to a local hospital after fire crews arrived at the scene.

When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department. First responders battled the blaze for two hours. Chief David Toomey of the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department told The Athletic that 40 to 45 percent of the structure was already burning by the time fire crews arrived.

“They had some really expensive cars in the garage and some racing memorabilia and stuff, so all that was saved,” Toomey told The Athletic. “We were able to save all that and get it out so it wasn’t damaged.”

Denny Hamlin loses father in house fire

Dennis Hamlin was battling a serious illness before his death. Denny Hamlin spoke often about his dad throughout the 2025 season, one in which he came up just short of winning his first Cup Series championship. After his October win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, win No. 60 of his career, an emotional and tear-filled Denny Hamlin made mention of his dad watching back at home.

Dennis was unable to be in attendance that day due to his illness. During his post-race media, Denny Hamlin spoke in length about the sacrifices his parents made to allow him to chase his dream.

“Yeah, just not doing well, not feeling well. He’s the one that got me into racing,” Denny Hamlin said. “Just took me to a racetrack when I was five. Then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times. Just tried to keep it all going. So, I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me.”