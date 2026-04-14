Denny Hamlin declares it's time to start taking notice of Parker Retzlaff: 'He's on the shortlist'

When you think of the top prospects in NASCAR, the first names that often come to mind are Corey Heim, Jesse Love, and Brent Crews, to name a few. One name that hardly ever gets a mention is Parker Retzlaff.

Perhaps it’s because the 22-year-old has been around NASCAR since making his O’Reilly Auto Parts and Truck Series debut in 2022, delivering what you might call mediocre results in the time since. But this NOAPS season, his first driving the No. 99 Chevrolet for Viking Motorsports, it’s all beginning to click for Retzlaff.

Denny Hamlin has been paying attention to Retzlaff this season. After watching him finish ninth this past Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hamlin believes it’s time for everybody to start taking notice of his talent.

“One thing that we have overlooked on this podcast when it comes to the O’Reilly Series is Parker Retzlaff. I think we gotta start taking notice,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “Hopefully, everyone’s taking notice and not overlooking his results. I mean, he’s running well in no matter what he’s in.”

Parker Retzlaff as impressive as any driver in the NOAPS

Retzlaff currently sits ninth in the points standings, with four top 10s and one top-five in nine starts. What sticks out more to Hamlin is he is outrunning several cars with significantly more resources than what Viking Motorsports brings to the table.

Even going back two years ago to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, just his second Cup Series start, Retzlaff found his way to the front at the very end. He finished seventh piloting the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Other names are getting the attention, but Hamlin has Retzlaff “on the shortlist” of drivers who should be garnering eyeballs from other teams. Hamlin sees a talented wheelman in Retzlaff, someone he admits he overlooked for far too long.

“He’s on the shortlist,” Hamlin said. “I just believe that — money could be the issue or whatever — but there’s no doubt there’s gotta be teams that are taking notice and saying he’s an outlier in the sense of you know he is far exceeding what we expect from that team. That’s no disrespect to that team, it’s just the fact that team doesn’t have the resources of the cars that he’s beating week in and week out or outrunning. The result is not always tied to driver always. There’s the team aspect, maybe the crew chief is doing an amazing job or the engineers.

“There’s a combination of things that equal the result that you see on Saturday, but what I’m taking notice of is he was the deciding factor in who won the Harrison Burton Cup race. Like, he was there. He’s changed rides a few times, and he’s still outpunching his weight every week, and I think he deserves five minutes of fame right here on the podcast that we’ve been straight up overlooking him.”