Denny Hamlin doubts Michael McDowell Daytona 500 winning chances after bold decision from No. 71 team

A daring strategy nearly stole the spotlight at the Daytona 500, as Michael McDowell was looking for his second Harley J. Earl. However, Denny Hamlin isn’t convinced it ever would have worked out for the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin questioned whether McDowell realistically had a path to victory, despite the No. 71 team’s aggressive fuel gamble late in the race. He simply decided not to pit for gas, instead opting for track position.

“I still find it hard to believe they would have won the race,” Hamlin stated. “He would have either had to run wide-open to keep pace, or he would have run out of gas. I don’t see how that works.”

Nevertheless, McDowell’s strategy was historic, regardless of the outcome. According to NASCAR Insights, he stretched a single tank 66 laps, including 61 under green, totaling 165 miles. That’s the longest fuel run in the Next Gen era. The previous mark was 160 miles set by Justin Haley at Indianapolis last season.

The gamble nearly paid off in a wild way. McDowell led with just two laps remaining before being swept into a crash involving teammate Carson Hocevar, ending his chance to race back to the line and leaving him 22nd in the final results.

Hamlin believes even without the wreck, the math likely would not have worked in McDowell’s favor: “That would’ve been something to investigate if he made it on fuel and stayed wide open,” Hamlin added. “I just don’t see a world where he runs fast enough and doesn’t run out.”

For McDowell, the finish was frustrating but encouraging. He praised Spire Motorsports after the race, saying the performance only fuels motivation moving forward: “Days like yesterday make me even hungrier for the next one,” McDowell posted on X. “I’m so proud of the people at Spire Motorsports. Onto Atlanta.”

Whether the strategy was realistic or not, it delivered one of the race’s biggest what-ifs. The bold call that nearly rewrote the ending of NASCAR’s biggest event, and put McDowell in the record book once again.

Now, the No. 71 team will move forward to Atlanta, where McDowell has had plenty of speed in the past. This time around, they’ll be hoping to make it work on raw ability and not fuel strategy, but whatever gets them to Victory Lane will be lauded if it comes to fruition.