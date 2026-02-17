Denny Hamlin elaborates on his, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s potential solution for 'fixing' fuel mileage NASCAR races

Denny Hamlin has an idea for NASCAR when it comes to making adjustments for fuel mileage races. On the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin shared more on what he and Dale Earnhardt Jr. believe is the best solution for races where drivers are saving fuel at tracks like Daytona International Speedway.

“It’s just an opinion. The opinion is mine and Dale Jr.’s,” Hamlin said. “We had a discussion over the weekend about what we could do to kind of fix the fuel mileage stuff. Our opinion is you’re going to have to make handling more of a factor than what it is right now.

“You’re going to have to create a little more field spread. In order to create more field spread, you’re going to have to make the cars drive a little worse than what they are right now. That’s rich coming from me, considering I wrecked because of a poor-handling car, but it was damage that we had.”

Denny Hamlin shares more on fuel mileage

Hamlin went on to say that the cars are “too planted in the racetrack” and they have “too much drag.” He also said that the best way to pass during the race is when the field is spread out, like it was during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

This was something that Hamlin discussed during the post-Daytona 500 press conference on Sunday. “You’re going to have to make it to where handling matters,” he said. “That’s going to spread the field. That’s going to make it to where we’re not — it’ll look a little more like racing from the past.

“But as long as their insurance company is okay with it, you’re going to have to speed up the cars because right now we’re so planted in the racetrack that we can just run in this really tight pack.”

On Sunday, the Toyota cars used the fuel-saving strategy at Daytona. And it worked as Tyler Reddick won the Daytona 500, and two other Toyota drivers finished in the top 10 (Riley Herbst and Bubba Wallace). Reddick drives for 23XI Racing, a team that is co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan.