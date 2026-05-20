Denny Hamlin evaluates Bubba Wallace's first half of 2026 season: 'The speed is there'

Denny Hamlin has liked what he’s seen from Bubba Wallace during the first half of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series. On3 recently spoke to Hamlin, who said Wallace has the tools to compete for a Cup Series championship this year.

“I think he’s right on pace from where we expect him to be,” Denny Hamlin told On3 about Wallace. “I think that again, he’s had some tough breaks early on, but the speed is there. That’s what I really look at is like, where’s your pace? Where’s your average running position? All those things really, really matter to overall performance. So I think that he’s where he needs to be to make a deep playoff run, and that’s all we can ask.”

Hamlin has a vested interest in Wallace because he drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Hamlin and Michael Jordan. When the organization opened in 2020, Wallace was the first driver to sign. In 12 races this season, the 32-year-old has earned six top-10 finishes, with one finish in the top five. Wallace has yet to win a race, but is currently in 10th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He needs to finish in the top 16 in points to qualify for the 10-race Chase.

Can Bubba Wallace make the Chase with Denny Hamlin?

If Wallace makes the Chase, it would be a big step in his career. The Alabama native is in his ninth season as a full-time Cup Series driver and has reached the postseason twice. The two playoff appearances came in the last three seasons. In 2025, Wallace clinched a playoff spot after winning the Brickyard 400. He reached the second round and finished 11th in the final standings.

For the 2026 season, the championship format changed with the return of the Chase. And Wallace isn’t the only 23XI driver in the mix to make the Chase, as Tyler Reddick is currently in first place after winning five races this year. Wallace and Reddick’s boss, Hamlin, will also likely reach the Chase, as he’s second in the standings.

“I think that they hit a home run with it, and it’s not fluff, and everyone knows that I’m not afraid to be critical of decisions that are made in rule changes, but I think that it’s rewarding the best. Hamlin said about NASCAR changing the championship format. “Tyler Reddick’s been the best. I feel like we’ve been the next best. And if you look at the standings, it’s in order of where it should be.”