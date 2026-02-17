Denny Hamlin explains controversial Toyota fuel-saving strategy at Daytona 500

It’s become common in the Daytona 500 for drivers to run half throttle under green flag conditions. This is done as a way to burn as little fuel as possible, so that they can spend less time on pit road and gain valuable track position.

The amount of drag the Next Gen car has on superspeedways is an issue. Passing is difficult and those who attempt to get out of line immediately lose their momentum.

Sunday, it was the Toyotas who took centerstage in the controversial fuel-saving strategy. As a result, the field was gridlocked for much of the third and final stage until final green flag pit stops got underway with less than 20 to go. Denny Hamlin explained the strategy on Monday’s “Actions Detrimental,” saying it’s primarily a way to level the playing field between the cars out front and those in the middle and beyond.

“When you’re out front, you typically have to run more throttle than the guys that are in the middle of the pack or the back of the pack. So, what they’re doing is leveling the playing field and saying, ‘Well, I’m gonna run 50 percent,'” Hamlin said. “And so, what’s interesting is you still are at a disadvantage because at whatever percent you’re running out front… if you’re 100 [percent], they can run the same pace at 60. If you’re running 50, they can probably do it at 20. The offset is still there.

“It’s just slowing the pace up, generally speaking to make it to where your last stop is as short as possible. But when you think about it, the delta feels like it would be about the same.”

Fuel-saving dominates discussion coming out of Daytona 500

While a strategy that undoubtedly works, some drivers in the garage have expressed their frustration with the amount of time they spend fuel saving at superspeedways. Ryan Blaney went as far to say, “it’s pretty bad,” and something that needs to be fixed.

Hamlin has a potential solution. Along with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hamlin developed an idea to help fix the fuel-saving issue. It involves moving the Clash back to Daytona International Speedway and using the season-opening exhibition as a test.

“There’s a way, but we’re going to have to increase the speeds by a lot,” Hamlin said after the Daytona 500. “You’re going to have to make it to where handling matters. That’s going to spread [out] the field. That’s going to make it to where we’re not — it’ll look a little more like racing from the past. But as long as their insurance company is OK with it, you’re going to have to speed up the cars because right now, we’re so planted in the racetrack that we can just run in this really tight pack.

“One of the suggestions that we talked about just a few days ago is come here next year in the Clash. Let a few of us come up with a package that we think you won’t see any fuel saving — you’re just going to see people hanging on. That would be the only fix.”