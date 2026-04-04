Denny Hamlin explains texting Dale Earnhardt Jr. over Lee Pulliam during NASCAR O'Reilly race

Lee Pulliam’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Martinsville didn’t just catch the attention of fans. It had veterans across the sport locked in, including Denny Hamlin.

Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin revealed he was so invested in Pulliam’s run that he found himself texting Dale Earnhardt Jr. during the race, offering insight into what the short track ace needed to succeed in an unfamiliar environment.

“I was just watching Lee,” Hamlin said. “I knew that he had the inexperience of not knowing what those cars needed to get good restarts. … I was just telling him, he needs to keep scrubbing, scrubbing until he feels the crap coming off of his tires.”

That level of detail speaks to just how different the transition can be. Even for a driver as accomplished as Pulliam at the late model level. Martinsville, in particular, demands precision on restarts.

There are multiple factors that all play a role. Hamlin emphasized just how critical those elements are in the heavier, more powerful NASCAR machinery.

“Keep the brakes warm,” he added. “Those things take a few laps to kind of get your bearings about you. … Usually your fast lap after restart is like three, four.”

Despite the learning curve, Pulliam didn’t just survive, but he thrived. Against the odds, the Virginia native found himself leading the race with roughly 30 laps to go, a stunning moment in what was his first start in the series.

It was the kind of performance that validated why Earnhardt Jr. gave him the opportunity in the first place after watching him dominate in late model competition at Martinsville. But as Hamlin pointed out, the circumstances around Pulliam’s strategy made the closing laps especially difficult to navigate.

“He needed that race to go green at the end,” Hamlin explained. “Just with that tire deficit that he had. …The only choice was to keep him out.”

That call was a gamble to maintain track position, but it ultimately left Pulliam vulnerable on a late restart. A miscue triggered a stack-up that collected multiple cars and ended any shot at a storybook finish. Still, Hamlin made it clear the result didn’t define the performance.

“I thought he did a good job,” he said. “Really represented the local short track guys really, really well.”

For Pulliam, the weekend was about more than just the finish. From sharing a pre-race moment with his daughter to leading laps in one of NASCAR’s most iconic venues, it was a reminder of both the challenges and the magic of the sport.

And judging by the attention he drew, even mid-race texts from Hamlin, it’s safe to say people were watching. What a memorable afternoon in Virginia.