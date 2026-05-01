Denny Hamlin fires back at Jeff Dickerson after comments on JGR, Chris Gabehart lawsuit

After Spire Motorsports owner Jeff Dickerson’s comments about the Joe Gibbs Racing/Chris Gabehart lawsuit, Denny Hamlin fired back on social media. He responded to Dickerson’s remarks during a conversation with Jeff Gluck.

Dickerson is listed as a defendant in the suit, in which JGR alleged Gabehart was part of “a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information” for Spire’s benefit. The suit also alleged Gabehart destroyed evidence of communication with Dickerson. Earlier this week, the judge in the case said a telephonic hearing will take place Tuesday.

During the conversation with Gluck, Dickerson defended Spire when asked about the lawsuit. Hamlin then responded to the video clip and criticized the comments by calling out both Gabehart and Dickerson.

Yeah, okay buddy. You hired someone who stole tens of millions worth of information, lied about communications y’all had after you deleted them and now is getting paid double to work on your truck program? GTFO.

What was it you called Richard again?

Was it you who was leaking… — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) May 1, 2026

“Yeah, okay buddy,” Hamlin wrote on X. “You hired someone who stole tens of millions worth of information, lied about communications y’all had after you deleted them and now is getting paid double to work on your truck program? GTFO. What was it you called Richard again? Was it you who was leaking information after RTA calls?”

Jeff Dickerson: ‘They want to diminish all these things’

Jeff Dickerson issued a strong defense of Spire Motorsports with regard to the lawsuit. He addressed comments made in court about being called “a liar and a thief and a cheater,” he told Gluck. He also said sufficient evidence has not amounted to anything before the judge.

While Dickerson acknowledged the hiring of Gabehart and that he “admitted he took something,” Dickerson also said JGR does not want to acknowledge Spire’s “alliance partner,” which is Hendrick Motorsports, in the courtroom as a way to “diminish” the team.

“You hear these things and they know better,” Dickerson said. “They know who our alliance partner is. They just don’t have the balls to say it in court. That’s what I mean. They want to diminish all these things. They want to diminish all of our people, they want to hurt us in front of the industry, they want to hurt us in front of sponsors and fans just because they can. That’s just the thing. You know who our alliance partner is.

“I’m not trying to turn this into a trainwreck. I’m just saying, they know who our partner is. They just won’t say it. Because if I have it, who else has it? So they want to bring in all these other little teams.”