Denny Hamlin gets vindication for claiming loose wheel post-race after losing to Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin believes that he would have beaten Chase Elliott at Martinsville if he had not had an issue with his No. 11 Toyota. On this week’s episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin discussed how he realized after the race that his car had a loose wheel.

“I think had my car been 100% on that last run, we still would have won the race,” Hamlin said. But unfortunately, we did have a loose wheel, and that takes enough grip out of the rear that if your tires aren’t tracking right, you’re certainly going to have a lot less rear grip than what you have had previously. The fact that we were able to just still continue, is a testament of how fast we were and how fast our car was to be able to hang on there with that loose wheel.”

Hamlin led 292 of the 400 laps at Martinsville on Sunday and said that was “the fastest car even with the loose wheel.” He revealed that he lost the race after the restart with Ross Chastain and Elliott.

Denny Hamlin credits Chase Elliott for controlling the pace at Martinsville

“I just got caught in a weird area on my gearing, and when I went to take off, just spun him,” Hamlin said about the restart. “Spun him hard, couldn’t get it to hook up, and then Chastain was gone, and I was battling Chase. We’re side-by-side, caution comes out, his nose is slightly ahead.”

Hamlin enjoys competing at Martinsville Speedway, winning at the track six times in his Cup Series career. And while Hamlin was disappointed that he didn’t come away with a victory, it was still a good points day due to his second-place finish. He currently has 259 Cup points, which is good enough for third place. Hamlin is 94 points behind the leader, Tyler Reddick, who drives for Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s team, 23XI Racing.

“(Elliott) did a good job to control the pace there, Hamlin said after the race, per Nate Ryan of NBC Sports. “Just really came from that bad restart I had beside the one. Not much really, I could have done there. Felt like we gave it our all.”