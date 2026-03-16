Denny Hamlin gives 'realistic' number for his total NASCAR Cup Series wins at retirement

Denny Hamlin had a short observation after his win at Las Vegas, which was his 61st in the NASCAR Cup Series. Old dogs can still hunt.

Hamlin has certainly done that as his career gets deep into its later stages. He had targeted 60 wins for the last few years. That has come and gone.

Now Hamlin has a new projected target before retirement. He explained on the Actions Detrimental podcast how he has shifted his outlook past 60.

“I thought that realistically it was… I think I’m going to fall at 67,” Hamlin said. “That’s where I think it ends more than likely. And then the next year, more than likely 67. That’s just by the numbers. That’s not any, ‘Oh I feel this, I feel that.’ That’s just where the numbers land averaging what I average.”

Denny Hamlin went over the tracks out loud. He knows what’s coming up. He knows where he’s set to eat.

“We have next Darlington, Kansas, right? Martinsville,” he said. “I’m just thinking of the tracks. Get another win, that’s the goal. One of those two races. One of those three. Talladega, I wish, guys. I wish. I’m trying everything when it comes to superspeedway racing, just not getting the proper finishes. I’m trying to run up front as much as I can, doesn’t matter. Crash.”

One of his co-hosts on the Actions Detrimental podcast quoted a stat that outlines just how dominant Denny Hamlin has been in the later stages of his career. It’s nothing to sneeze at.

With the win on Sunday, Denny Hamlin joined Jeff Gordon, Kevin Harvick, Richard Petty and Mark Martin as the only drivers to win five or more races after making their 700th Cup Series start. That’s some elite company.

“The win percentage is solid right now,” Hamlin said. “I wasn’t sure what stat you were going to bring up, but I like the one about winning in 20 different seasons. That list was strong. I think it was Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty. Like, that one, because it’s hard, man.

“I can’t emphasize that enough. Winning in 20 different seasons, it’s hard enough to win in the Cup Series, but I feel like five years ago if you would have asked me, ‘Man, can you believe you’ve been in the Cup Series for 15 years?’ I would have said, ‘No, it feels like five years ago.’ But now that we’re in Year 21, I think it’s 21, it feels like 30. I feel like I’ve been in this thing for forever. I love that we still can go out and compete and win. It’s awesome.”