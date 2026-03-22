Denny Hamlin gives surprising answer about driving beyond 2027 when his Joe Gibbs Racing contract ends

Denny Hamlin‘s current contract with Joe Gibbs Racing runs through the end of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. At 45, Hamlin remains as competitive as ever, so could he continue to compete full-time after his contract ends?

Right now, if Hamlin had to assume, 2027 would be it, he said Saturday at Darlington Raceway: “I’m not really sure,” Hamlin said, via Steven Taranto. “I think that I’ve given [Joe] Gibbs enough of a heads up that they’re working on the plans for beyond. So as long as those all go as planned, I would, I still assume that the end of ‘27 is it. I just don’t want to go to my last half of the year or year just like, can’t wait to get out. If I could end on notes like we have like seasons like this one is starting, then that would be a successful last year for me.”

Denny Hamlin was asked today if his start to the season has impacted his thinking on whether he may keep driving beyond 2027. He said he's not really sure.



"I think that I've given Gibbs enough of a heads up that they're working on the plans for beyond. So as long as those all… pic.twitter.com/HaXzlMUnGg — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) March 22, 2026

Hamlin did admit that things could always change. It could very well depend on how competitive he is come the end of 2027 and if there’s more to accomplish.

“Well, I mean, things always change,” Hamlin said. “You just never know, but it’s what I would like, but again, I don’t know all the moving parts and pieces beyond what happens between now and bout 20 months from now. So, you just don’t know, but I thought that was a good enough timeline and enough heads up that, that they could make plans.”

Denny Hamlin not showing signs of slowing down

Hamlin certainly doesn’t look close to falling off. He won his first race of the 2026 season this past Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, win No. 61 of his career.

With his win at Las Vegas, Hamlin broke a tie with Kevin Harvick to take over sole possession of 10th on the all-time wins list. Hamlin also became the fifth driver to get to Victory Lane in 20 different seasons, joining Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon.

That’s the company Hamlin is keeping with, and there’s still time to add to his Hall of Fame resume. As for when he does decide to call it a career, does he want a retirement tour to come with it?

“No,” Hamlin said. “I’m good on that.”